Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 mins ago

on

PHOTOS: Facebook/Patchara Mayerku

The “Shut Up and Ride” motorcyclist gang in Chiang Mai is being praised for feeding homeless people every Friday night.

The leader of the project, Patchara Mayerku, says the group leader was carrying out the activity over five weeks and has inspired groups in other provinces to follow suit.

Patchara has posted photos and stories of the charity activities on his Facebook page which have already been widely shared.

He says the group was formed to ride out every evening to enjoy sunset views of Chiang Mai. Then they started gathering and donating gifts to poor hill-tribe children but they found it was inconvenient to ride that far.

The group eventually decided to hand out food, water and medicine to homeless people in central Chiang Mai, Patchara said.

Motorcyclists from elsewhere had now contacted the group to join in the activities but Patchara is recommending they help the homeless in their provinces instead.

SOURCE: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

