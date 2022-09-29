Connect with us

Four alleged investment scammers arrested in Phuket

Four alleged investment scammers have been arrested in Phuket’s main city district. The alleged scammers were arrested in the Wichit sub-district. Police held a press conference at the Region 8 Police Station base in Phuket on Tuesday. 

Lieutenant General Amphon Buarabphon said that eight arrest warrants have been issued. Amphon said…

“The cost of damage is 1,258,630 baht from online investment scams.”

The suspects’ names and the details of the alleged scam have not yet been released. 

Amphon has urged people to report call centre scammers or online investment scammers at www.thaipoliceonline.com, or to any police station. 

Many Thais have been hit hard by the country’s problem with scams. Earlier this month, a 63 year old woman from Trang province in southern Thailand says she “clicked one link” and lost her life savings of 1.5 million baht in the blink of an eye. 

The woman, Nis, went from having millions in her bank account – which she saved up by selling pork at a market for 40 years – to just 1661 baht.

Hopefully, Phuket police will be able to catch all of the scammers with recent arrest warrants, and the victims will get their money back. 

Trending