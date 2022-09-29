1 year old child allegedly snatched while parents slept

A search party is combing the area after a one year old child mysteriously disappeared while her parents slept. The child’s grandmother believes she was kidnapped.

The child, Showathida “Nam Moei” Nuengpirom, went missing from the family home in the Kong Thanu sub-district, Mueng district, in Lopburi province in the central part of Thailand yesterday afternoon yesterday.

The child’s 33 year old father, Singhachai Nuengpirom, told the media that he worked night shift with his wife and they returned home yesterday morning.

The child’s mother was sick so they decided to sleep in different rooms so their daughter would not catch a cold. Singhachai said his wife slept on the second floor and he slept on the first floor with his daughter.

Singhachai was woken by his phone after falling asleep for an hour and discovered Nam Moei had disappeared. He went to the grandmother’s home and houses nearby but she couldn’t be found anywhere.

Singhachai called the rescue team to search the Lopburi River near his home because he feared she might have fallen in. Ten divers searched the river from noon till dark at 7pm with no luck.

The child’s grandparents believe she was kidnapped by someone because a fortune teller told them.

Singhachai is mystified by the disappearance because he has a fierce dog that wouldn’t allow strangers in the house. He added Nam Moei is also afraid of strangers and would scream if anything unusual happened.

The diving team reported that they found no footprints or traces of the child on the river bank or areas nearby the river. The river is about six to seven metres deep and has a strong stream at the moment because of the heavy rain which was a challenge for the team.

Officers from Baan Kum Police Station questioned both parents today and reported that their investigation was ongoing.

SOURCE: Thai News Agency | Channel 7