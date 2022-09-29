Connect with us

Airspace over Bangkok airport closed for airforce parade

Published

Photo via ข่าวประจำวัน กองทัพอากาศ

Airspace over Don Mueng International Airport in Bangkok is closed for an hour tomorrow for a traditional and honorary air parade by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTF).

The RTF received a lot of criticism from Thai netizens for the ceremony over Don Mueng Airport but insists it goes ahead to honour a retiring Air Force chief and welcome a successor, which has been a long-held tradition.

The RTF took to the sky on September 23 and 27, from 1.45pm to 2.45pm, and the official schedule for the ceremony tomorrow will go ahead at the same time – 1.45 until 2.45pm.

The exercises raised many complaints because they have caused delays to flights.

The ceremony will be held to honour the Royal Thai Air Force Commander, Napadej Dhupatemiya, who will retire this year, and welcome the new commander, Alongkorn Wannarot.

The RTF spokesperson, Prapas Sornjaidee, warned all of the relevant departments to avoid using those airspaces during the ceremony period from 1.45pm to 2.45pm.

Prapas concluded that the RTF would like to apologise for the inconvenience. The ceremony has been adjusted and shortened to minimise the effects on airlines and passengers.

SOURCE: Khaosod | The Standard

Jafagreg
2022-09-29 20:19
I watched them doing a practice fly by the other day. Looked impressive, at least to someone who has no military experience, but it was bloody noisey. I can imagine being a bit pissed off if my flight was delayed…

