Bang Yai nightclub accused of misusing patron ID card photos

A significant controversy has emerged around a popular nightclub in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi, after reports surfaced about the venue allegedly taking photographs of patrons’ identification cards, sparking concerns over data misuse linked to online gambling invitations.

The issue came to light when a prominent social media page revealed that the nightclub was operating until 4am and allegedly distributing customer ID card photos within grey markets. The revelation prompted numerous patrons to file complaints at the Bang Yai Police Station, necessitating special documentation measures for the case.

Among those filing reports were a couple, identified only as 44 year old A and 54 year old B, accompanied by their daughter, a 20 year old university student. On the evening of December 30, the family visited the nightclub to celebrate the new year.

During their visit, nightclub security staff reportedly photographed both sides of their ID cards alongside their faces. Five friends accompanying them also experienced the same treatment, bringing the total number of affected individuals to eight.

B expressed concerns about the potentially illegal use of their ID information, noting that such practices were non-existent in the past when merely showing an ID card was sufficient for entry. The recent developments prompted him to report the incident to safeguard his family.

“I saw from the news that ID card information was being used elsewhere, so I feared it might be used illegally,” B stated. “Previously, there was no photographing of ID cards. You just had to show your ID and undergo a quick search for prohibited items before entering.”

The family’s daughter, C, a third-year university student, recounted the experience of receiving an unsolicited online gambling invitation via the LINE messaging app on December 31, shortly after their visit. She promptly deleted and blocked the sender, puzzled by the sudden appearance of such messages, which she had never received before, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigations revealed that similar online gambling invitations were sent to other patrons, who also chose to delete and block the contacts. These developments have heightened concerns among the affected individuals about the potential misuse of their personal information, prompting them to seek legal recourse.