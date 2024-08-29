Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling makeover

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a move set to reinvigorate Pattaya’s skyline, the City Council has greenlit a massive budget to restore the iconic PATTAYA CITY sign perched atop Pattaya Hill. This iconic landmark, which has greeted visitors for years, will soon shine brighter than ever thanks to a major overhaul.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai championed a proposal on Tuesday, August 27, to allocate reserve funds for a comprehensive upgrade of the sign’s ageing lighting system. Managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Promotion, this ambitious project aims to modernise the sign’s lighting infrastructure.

“The lighting system has been in place for over 18 years, and many of the fixtures have deteriorated due to wear and tear. The last replacement of the bulbs was in 2016, but the quality has declined, with many bulbs failing within just one to two years. It was clear that a comprehensive renovation was necessary.

“The restoration is more than a facelift. It’s about preserving the sign’s role as a key tourist magnet. The revitalised sign will feature modern, vibrant lighting designed to make it a stunning backdrop for visitors and a beacon for Pattaya City.”

The project comes with a hefty price tag of 22 million baht. Of this, 19.8 million baht is sourced from the central government’s 2024 fiscal year budget, while the City Council has approved an additional 2.2 million baht from reserve funds.

“This sign is a symbol of Pattaya, and it’s crucial that it remains in top condition.”

Despite the enthusiasm, Council Member Jidapha Suwattaporn voiced frustration over the delay in addressing the sign’s deterioration.

“Why did it take so long to initiate these repairs, given the sign’s importance as a landmark?”

Deputy Mayor Manot responded by acknowledging the concerns and emphasising that the renovation would address both the lighting and structural components, ensuring the sign’s longevity.

The extensive upgrade is scheduled to start in September, with a completion target set for the new year, reported Pattaya Mail.