Phuket man dies after slamming into parked tuk tuk

A routine ride ended in tragedy yesterday afternoon when a 61 year old motorcyclist fatally crashed into a parked tuk tuk in Kathu, Phuket.

The incident unfolded around 4.40pm, yesterday, May 28, on Phra Phuket Kaew Road, in front of the Khum Nam restaurant in Village 1, Kathu. Emergency services rushed to the scene after police received reports of the serious collision.

The victim, identified as Wisut Charoen, a resident of Wichit, was riding a red Honda Click motorbike when he reportedly lost control and slammed into the rear of a stationary yellow tuk tuk. According to Kathu Police, the tuk tuk was parked legally at the roadside, opposite the entrance to Kajonkietsuksa School.

Medics from Bangkok Hospital Siriroj and the Kathu Municipality Rescue Unit provided urgent first aid at the scene before transporting Wisut to the hospital’s emergency department. Despite medical efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

“The tuk tuk was parked at the time of the crash. No passengers were inside, and no other injuries were reported,” confirmed a Kathu police officer at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but initial findings suggest the motorcyclist may have lost control moments before the impact. Police have seized Wisut’s motorbike for examination as part of the ongoing probe.

Locals expressed shock at the incident, noting that while the road near the school is often busy, accidents of this severity are rare in the area.

One resident, who wished not to be named, said, “That stretch of road can get hectic, but it’s usually safe. It’s heartbreaking to hear what happened.”

Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash, reported The Phuket News.

The tragic accident serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of staying alert and maintaining control while driving, especially near schools and pedestrian zones.

Kathu Police have extended their condolences to Mr Wisut’s family and will continue to update the public as the investigation progresses.