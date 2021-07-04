Phuket
Flights and passenger numbers slowly rising in Phuket Sandbox
As we enter day 4 of the Phuket Sandbox reopening, while numbers aren’t anywhere near earlier estimates or historical totals, they are steadily growing day by day. Each day has brought a few more flights and passenger numbers to Phuket and the arrivals are steadily creeping up. By today, the original first-day estimate of 1,500 arrivals, should be surpassed.
Today’s arrivals are underway, with the Thai Airways’ London flight landing first this morning at 6.07 am. It had been estimated to have sold about 150 seats, but the number of travellers who arrived and are staying in Phuket has not been confirmed yet. Similarly, Thai Airways’ flight from Zurich landed an hour late at 7.08 am and had been predicted to be carrying around 50 passengers. Alongside Thai Airways flights, Singapore Airlines brought a morning flight to Phuket as well, arriving at 9.11 am, but with no data on the number of passengers.
Etihad was supposed to land at 10:20 from Abu Dhabi, but the flight is delayed and currently estimated to land at 11:13 am this morning. That flight will be followed by an Emirates flight from Dubai landing at 12:45 pm, and the Doha-originating Qatar Airways flight landing around 1:45 pm. Both of those flights are currently running 15 minutes behind schedule.
That rounds out today’s international flight, and with 6 international flights, landing in the 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 1 o’clock hour, and of course, many delayed flights, the Phuket International Airport schedule is starting to look a lot busier than it has been.
Passenger totals will be updated as they become available, but the flights landing are obviously far less packed than pre-Covid days.
And while traffic picking up at the airport is certainly a welcome site, weekly arrivals and departures are down 94% from the same week just 2 years ago, before the Covid-19 pandemic pancaked tourism and international travel.
Today there are 32 flights on the schedule to arrive into Phuket International Airport, the majority coming from Bangkok. In 2020, 30 flights arrived and departed from Phuket on July 4, but in 2019 the number of arrivals and departures was 290 flights.
During peak season, as many as 330 flights would pass through Phuket’s airport each day. While Thailand still has a long way to go with exponentially less air traffic now, the slow build of international flights and travellers is a welcome sight.
SOURCE: FlightAware
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
2 dead and 20 missing in Japanese landslide, rescuers continue to search for survivors
Flights and passenger numbers slowly rising in Phuket Sandbox
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, 44 deaths
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Pro-democracy, Covid-19 protesters merge at Government House
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Sandbox: 6000 registered, no positive Covid-19 tests, new land restrictions
Saturday Covid Update: 6,230 new cases; provincial totals
Local officials under investigation for multimillion baht purchase of street lamps
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
British man arrested in Pattaya after firing shotgun in home
Despite struggles, Phuket tourists are happy to be here
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 6,230 new infections, news briefs
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
As Phuket opens, Bangkok, 9 provinces face new restrictions
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Bereaved families remember loved ones lost in Miami building collapse – VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
- Phuket3 days ago
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
- Best of3 days ago
Top 5 Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Laos reports first Delta variant cases, patients had returned from Thailand