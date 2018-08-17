Five suspects arrested with illicit drugs

Five drug suspects have been arrested with methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and kratom.

A team of officers led by Capt Teerasak Narasri from the Phuket City Police Station have arrested four suspects including 46 year old Tanet ‘Pok’ Saeton from Phuket at a house in Rassada. Police seized 534.8 grams and a parcel box. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 5 drugs with intent to sell.

45 year old Apichart ‘Pae’ Kwankit from Phuket was arrested with 7.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 drugs.

36 year old Warakorn ‘Korn’ Saeueng from Phuket was arrested with 0.05 grams of crystal methamphetamine and one methamphetamine pill. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 drugs.

30 year old Weerayut ‘Korn’ Chumjan from Nakhon Si Thammarat and 20 year old Kietisak ‘Ice’ Petkhai from Pattalung were arrested with 1574 kilograms of kratom leaves and 1,600 litres of liquid kratom mixed with Coca Cola. They have been charged with illegal possession of Category 5 drugs with intent to sell.