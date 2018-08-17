Phuket
Five suspects arrested with illicit drugs
Five drug suspects have been arrested with methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and kratom.
A team of officers led by Capt Teerasak Narasri from the Phuket City Police Station have arrested four suspects including 46 year old Tanet ‘Pok’ Saeton from Phuket at a house in Rassada. Police seized 534.8 grams and a parcel box. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 5 drugs with intent to sell.
45 year old Apichart ‘Pae’ Kwankit from Phuket was arrested with 7.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 drugs.
36 year old Warakorn ‘Korn’ Saeueng from Phuket was arrested with 0.05 grams of crystal methamphetamine and one methamphetamine pill. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 drugs.
30 year old Weerayut ‘Korn’ Chumjan from Nakhon Si Thammarat and 20 year old Kietisak ‘Ice’ Petkhai from Pattalung were arrested with 1574 kilograms of kratom leaves and 1,600 litres of liquid kratom mixed with Coca Cola. They have been charged with illegal possession of Category 5 drugs with intent to sell.
Phuket
Hilton Phuket helping with English lessons for Kamala students
Markus Kosch, general manager of Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, together with hotel management teams, recently visited a local school in Kamala to assist with English lessons for the day whilst providing sponsorship for the school valued at 100,000 baht. The donation was made to the Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation in May 2018 in order to support the organisation in hiring English teachers for the school.
Learning English in Thailand has become mandatory for students as the hospitality industry is the now the biggest industry in Thailand, especially for young people living in Phuket.
The Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa team say they had a wonderful day and described how honored they were to be able to help the young, bright students practice an important skill – the English language. The hotel plans to visit the schools and help with the student’s English lessons every month.
Phuket
Signs posted warning land encroachers in Rassada
Officers have set up official warning signs in front of a 50 rai plot of land on national reserve forest at Klong Bang Chela – Klong Tajeen in Rassada .
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives had given approval for the Phuket Provincial government to use 50 rai plot of land in the area of the national reserve forest as a location for sea gypsies who don’t have a place to live. However no sea gypsies have set up lodgings in the area at this stage.
On the other hand, now there are 34 cases found encroaching on the land. Dwellings have been found in the area but there were no land documents presented indicating land possession. Included in the 34 cases of encroachment there are two government offices, the Homeless People Protection Centre and Home for Child and Family.
Signs have been set up to warn encroachers that they must demolish all structures on the land.
Bangkok
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Four offices of the same investment advisory firm have been raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui. Coordinated raids on the offices of what appears to be a single advisory firm were conducted by the DSI (Department of Special Investigations), police and Board of Investment representatives.
Pictures showed that the company is DFDL Thailand Legal and Tax.
This company offers “investment advisory expertise”.
The raids were conducted in relation to the use of foreingers using Thai nominees to allow matters like land purchase and the operation of businesses restricted under the Foreign Business Act.
Nominees have increasingly been used to circumvent the laws on foreigners owning land in Thailand and other business related matters.
Two raids took place in Phuket (offices in Cherng Talay) and two other raids at a branch in Koh Samui and the Head Office of the company in Sathorn, Bangkok. The Manager told investigators that the business of the company is involved in purchases amounting to 2 billion baht.
One of the men facing questions over the use of nominees and financial fraud at the Phuket head office in Thalang is Piyasiri Wattanavrangkul.
SOURCE: News 1 Live
