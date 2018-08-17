Institute closed for seven days as police break up student gang brawls in BKK

By Khanathit Srihirundaj

Bangkok police have held a meeting between representatives of Pathumwan and Uthenthawai colleges today. Yesterday students from their colleges fought on the skywalk near the National Stadium BTS station. Education Ministry officials attended the meeting to help find solutions to the issue of student brawls.

The meeting at Pathumwan Police Station was brokered by the deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Maj Gen Panurat Lakboon.

Pathumwan Institute of Technology has announced that it will remain closed for seven day and a police truck has been stationed at the entrance to prevent further violence.

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Col Krissana Patanacharoen said the latest incident took place at 6.45pm on Thursday when nine students – six Pathumwan students and three students from Uthenthawai – were apprehended along with two knives (one from each side) by 20 police officers. They were each fined 1,000 baht for carrying weapons and 5,000 baht for brawling in public.

Police have stepped up patrols to prevent fights between the adjacent institutions near Siam Square.

