Pattaya
Smoking ban enforced on Pattaya beaches
The crackdown on smoking on some of Thailand’s main beaches continues. In Patong Beach, Phuket, for example, there are stations every 100 metres along the beach set up especially for smokers. In Pattaya officials have again begun warning tourists they can only light up in designated areas on Pattaya and Dongtan beaches.
Pattaya Mail reports that the municipal enforcement chief, Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap, led officers and Environment Department staffers to Pattaya Beach on August 9 after a flurry of press reports showed the shoreline littered with cigarette butts and no enforcement in sight.
After walking the beach and chatting with sun worshippers, the city hall officials pronounced the beach smoke-free and returned to their offices.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Pattaya
Police suspect ‘insider’ in attempted rape and assault in Pattaya
PHOTO: Manager Online
An eighteen year old woman has been tied up with a phone charger chord as a man tried to rape her. After she resisted super glue was put in her eye and her phone stolen. An uncle of the girl is helping police with their inquiries.
Police arrived at the house to find 46 year old Nongyao Theppithak yesterday afternoon. Her daughter, 18 year old Napasorn Lakudomsak, had already been taken to Pattaya Bangkok hospital after super glue had been put in her right eye. Police found a phone charger and glue stains on a cushion where Napasorn had been sleeping.
The mother said that she had gone to work in her salon in Thepprasit, just out of the main town of Pattaya. She says she received a call from her daughter saying that a man had tried to rape her and had stolen an iPhone 7 Plus belonging to her mother. He had then fled.
The call came from the phone of 29 year old Manote Jityaem, the elder brother of the victim’s father.
The victim told her mother she had been hit in the stomach, tied up with the phone charger chord and some underwear and then had glue put in her eye because she resisted.
The mother said there was no barking from their dog so believed it could have been someone the family knew. Manatee, the uncle, had been staying with the family for two weeks while he has a job in the area.
Police have confirmed that CCTV showed no one entering the house. In addition Manote was seen on camera going to a side storage area besides the house to get the glue. There was evidence of dried glue on his arm.
He was tested and found to have had drugs in his system but denied involvement.
Another man – 39 year old Attaphon Sulaiman – who was also staying at the house, tested positive for drugs as well and is also helping police with their inquiries.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Pattaya
Insurance may not cover the pick-up/super car rear-ender
A leading insurance spokesman has commented with Daily News after a 30 million baht McLaren 720s was rear ended by a pick-up truck. (The Thaiger priced the car at 15 million baht after emailing a McLaren salesperson)
Thai Insurance Association chief Jeeraphon Atsawathanakul said that if both drivers went down the insurance route the insurance would only cover the agreed limit.
If it was more then the McLaren driver would have to take the pick-up driver to court for the remainder.
This is assuming they are both insured. The McLaren that was struck from behind by the pick up, is one of only three such cars on the road in Thailand.
Original story HERE.
SOURCE: Daily News
Pattaya
Ouch! Pickup collides into 15 million baht car
If you’re going to collide with another vehicle your best bet is a small dent on a Honda Jazz or Toyota – cars which have lots of cheap spare parts around. And no one harmed of course.
Just don’t crash into one of these.
Dash cam footage from a road in Bang Pakong, halfway between Bangkok and Pattaya, shows a pick-up truck colliding with one of the most expensive cars on Thailand’s roads. In fact there’s only three of these cars on Thai roads.
It is a McLaren 720S that Daily News reports is worth more than 15 million baht. A source told Daily News Online that the McLaren and a Mercedes Benz had been racing – but the Benz was no match for the “super car”.
It whizzed past Werayut Kaewkaew who claims he was doing about 110-120kmph at the time. Werayut posted the footage on Facebook. A Toyota Camry was also damaged in the collision.
A dent in the car and a bigger dent in the insurance company’s wallet. Watch and weep.
ขับรถระวังๆกันหน่อยนะครับ #กะบะร้องไห้หนักมาก😢😭 กรุงเทพ-ชลบุรี
Posted by Werayut Kaewkaew on Saturday, August 11, 2018
SOURCE: Daily News
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Hilton Phuket helping with English lessons for Kamala students
Institute closed for seven days as police break up student gang brawls in BKK
Five suspects arrested with illicit drugs
Smoking ban enforced on Pattaya beaches
Observations of a working expat couple, and their 9.5 kilogram cat ‘George’
Malaysian tourist caught lying to Chiang Mai police
Signs posted warning land encroachers in Rassada
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Police ‘good nature’ is actually a really bad idea
Wet, wet, wet – warnings out for 36 provinces
Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep houses to be immediately vacated
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Government goes retro with new ‘moral code’ for students
Warning for boats going to sea until August 19
Toon’s back on the road again
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life5 days ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
National4 days ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
-
Phuket3 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Phuket6 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket3 days ago
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
-
Phuket2 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
Phuket4 days ago
Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga
You must be logged in to post a comment Login