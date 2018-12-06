Fire destroys workers’ camp in Kathu | The Thaiger

Phuket
Fire destroys workers’ camp in Kathu
A fire completely destroyed a workers’ camp in Kathu this morning. No injuries were reported.
Kathu Police were notified about the incident at a the accommodation in Soi See Kor at 7.10am.
Police and rescue workers, along with firefighters with four fire engines, arrived at the two storey building where there were 40 rooms, to find the building well ablaze. It took about half an hour to control the fire.
The Kathu Police say that no one was in the building at the time as they had already headed to work. Police confirmed that there were no injuries. The building was only 100 metres from a larger residential area.
Police are now investigating the causes whilst the damage costs are being assessed. At this stage police believe it could have been an electrical short cut.
Phang Nga
Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint
A man has been arrested at the main Phuket Checkpoint with 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
The Tha Chat Chai Police and Phang Nga Provincial Police arrested 28 year old Kitti ‘Uat’ Pueanrak from Phang Nga on Tuesday. Police seized 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the top of the island.
Police have followed up on this case with a further investigation. Phang Nga Police have now also arrested 35 year old Aphichart ‘Deaw’ Kotsap in Phang Nga. Police 38,000 methamphetamine pills and two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Then Phang Nga Police arrested 34 year old Manit ‘Base’ Promjan in Phang Nga. This time they seized 44,000 methamphetamine pills .
All have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Phuket
Two workers’ camps go up in flames within four hours
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket, Khun Patong8144 and The Thaiger
There have been two separate fires today, in different areas in Phuket. At this stage The Thaiger believes that both were Burmese workers’ living accommodation, or work camps.
There has been no immediate reaction from police about any connection between the two fires, both at workers camps within four hours of each other.
This is how events unfolded this morning…
Fire in Kathu
Posted by The Thaiger on Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Full story about the Kathu fire HERE.
And then just after noon, news of the second fire in Paklok…
“Around noon a fire started at another workers’ camp, this time in Paklok. The fire is under control. It is the second fire at worker camps today. This morning a fire destroyed an accommodation camp in Kathu between 7-8am.”
Phuket
Boon Rawd – the reluctant sea turtle
A sea turtle, a sole survivor from a cluster of 87 sea turtle eggs found at Koh Racha last year, is a hesitant swimmer and reluctant to return to the sea.
Yesterday officials and veterinarians from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resource (DMCR) Phuket Office and the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) brought the sea turtle to Koh Racha for release. It had been named ‘Boon Rawd’ (means lucky survivor) – the sole surviving egg from 87 sea turtle eggs found at Koh Racha last year.
Read more about the turtles early days HERE.
Boon Rawd was released along with four other sea turtles at Ao Patok, Koh Racha yesterday. But Boon Rawd doesn’t want to go back to the sea whilst the other four sea turtle quickly swum back into the Andaman waters.
Veterinarians believed that Boon Rawd is not familiar with the sea at this time. The turtle kept trying to return to land. They believe Boon Rawd is finding it stressful as the beach was full of people and boats.
The turtle has been taken back to the centre to wait for another time and another strategy for its release back to its home.
