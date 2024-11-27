Fire breaks out at Patong hotel sauna, no injuries reported

A fire erupted in the sauna room of the Patong Yorkshire Hotel & Spa, situated on Soi Taipan in Patong yesterday morning. Quick action by emergency services ensured that the blaze was contained without causing injuries or widespread damage.

The Patong Police received notification about the fire at 11.39am yesterday, November 26. Responding promptly, police officers and firefighters from the Patong Municipality arrived to find the fire limited to the sauna room. The swift response by the firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the hotel or adjacent properties.

Fortunately, the sauna was unoccupied at the time, resulting in no reported injuries. The damage was restricted to the sauna room, sparing the rest of the hotel from harm. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause.

“We were able to control the fire quickly, ensuring the safety of everyone involved. Our efforts were focused on containing the fire and preventing further damage.”

The hotel management and local police are working together to assess the extent of the damages. The cooperation between the emergency services and the hotel staff played a crucial role in managing the situation efficiently and effectively.

As investigations continue, safety protocols and preventive measures are being reviewed to avoid any future incidents. The local community and guests of the hotel have been reassured of their safety and well-being in light of this event, reported Phuket News.

In related news, a fire that ravaged the Trok Pho community in Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown, was brought under control on July 6 after igniting around 9pm. Advertisements The blaze left approximately 30 people injured. Firefighters received reports of the fire beginning at 8.42pm in the Trok Pho area along Yaowarat Road in the Samphanthawong district. The fire quickly spread through the 3,200-square-metre community, which housed around 30 wooden residences. In other news, a fire at the Big Moose beer bar and rental rooms near Pattaya Beach Road trapped six residents on October 7.