10,000 baht digital wallet theft behind fatal shooting in Nong Bua Lamphu

Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมกู้ภัยนเรศวรหนองบัวลำภู Naresuan Rescue Association

The theft of a 10,000-baht financial handout under the digital wallet scheme is reportedly the motive behind a fatal shooting in the Isaan province of Nong Bua Lamphu today.

The Naresuan Rescue Association reported this morning that a mass shooting occurred in the Si Bun Rueang district. Three people lost their lives in the incident, while the gunman, 57 year old Samart, also known as Mang, fled the scene.

The incident left residents in shock, marking another tragedy in the area following the daycare centre massacre in October 2022, which claimed 38 lives, including the perpetrator.

According to Matichon, the shooting took place at two locations: a house in Ban Takian Thong and a roadside in the same area.

Channel 3 reported that Samart did not target the public but focused on three individuals following a dispute over financial aid from the government.

The deceased are identified as Preecha Pianmai, his daughter Wachinee Pianmai, and a community security officer named Thavorn Babthaisung.

The conflict reportedly began when Samart stole Preecha’s debit card to withdraw the 10,000-baht financial aid from his bank account. When Preecha confronted him and demanded the money back, Samart denied the theft, prompting Preecha to file a police complaint at Si Bun Rueang Police Station.

Police scheduled a meeting between Samart and Preecha to resolve the matter at 10am today, November 27. However, Samart resorted to violence, killing Preecha and his daughter at their home before shooting Thavorn. It remains unclear how Thavorn was involved in the dispute.

Samart is still at large. Reports suggest he fled the scene on a motorcycle and is believed to have headed towards the Na Klang district of the province.

ORIGINAL STORY: BREAKING: 4 killed in Nong Bua Lamphu mass shooting, gunman on the run

Another mass shooting occurred in the Isaan province of Nong Bua Lamphu today, November 27, claiming four lives in the Si Bun Rueang district. The gunman is currently at large, reportedly fleeing the scene on a blue motocross motorcycle.

The official Facebook page of the Naresuan Rescue Association reported the shocking incident in the Ban Fai Hin community, located in the Non Mueang sub-district, Si Bun Rueang district, at approximately 8am Initially, three people were confirmed dead, with one person injured.

The gunman was identified as Samart or Mang, a 57 year old resident of the Ban Jod community. He was last seen leaving the scene on a blue motocross motorcycle. At the time of the shooting, Samart was wearing a dark blue shirt, a black jacket, and long trousers.

The rescue team also shared footage of the incident. It showed Samart approaching a man in a white T-shirt who was sweeping the road and immediately shooting him. Samart then calmly walked away from the body, placing the gun inside his trousers.

Rescuers confirmed that three victims died, although Matichon reported four fatalities. The exact number of victims has yet to be confirmed by official sources.

The gunman is reportedly a drug addict and is believed to have fled towards Na Klang district.

This tragic shooting echoes a previous incident in October last year, which also took place in Na Klang district. In that case, 38 people, including the gunman, lost their lives. Among the victims were young children from a daycare centre.

The perpetrator of last year’s shooting was a former police officer with a history of drug use. After the mass killing, he returned home, where he murdered his wife and child before taking his own life.

This latest incident is considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in Thai history, alongside the attack at Terminal 21 shopping mall in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat in 2020.