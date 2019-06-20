 Eight arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket | The Thaiger

Eight suspects have been arrested, along with the seizure of 700 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12,000 methamphetamine pills, guns and ammunition, in Phuket.

Police have arrested suspects – 29 year old Natakorn Tanlim, 21 year old Katareeya Kenkaew, and 27 year old Lapatsarada Kaewkong. Police seized the drugs, a handgun and 27 bullets.

30 year old Aritchai Suangsiri and 24 year old Jaturong Wongdara were arrested with 18.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1,575 of methamphetamine pills.

21 year old Wassana Yardpaisarn was arrested with 16.36 grams of methamphetamine and 100 of methamphetamine pills.

53 year old Akkarachai Tanlim was arrested with two guns and 48 bullets.

They were all taken to the police station to face legal action.





