Where to post all of your job positions: Completely free! | The Thaiger

Where to post all of your job positions: Completely free!
Recruitment can cost you more than you realize. You do not want to sacrifice candidate quality, but you don’t wish to spend too much time and money to find them.
All types of employers are searching online for platforms they can use to post their job positions for free. From social networking websites to job boards, there are many ways to post your job positions for free.
The main benefits of posting an online job for free, there are no advertising costs which would result in a potentially lower cost per hire, exposure to new and wider audiences. The downside, however, is the time you will spend listing your job positions, managing and tracking them successfully, the type of job seekers and their relevance to the job.
At the end of the day, no employer would like to waste their time and promote job positions — free or not — and attract a non-relevant talent pool or drown in a sea of resumes from unqualified job seekers.
Where you can post your job positions online for free?
On JobCute
JobCute’s job postings allow you to effectively recruit and engage with qualified candidates.
Their matching jobs and search engine system helps large numbers of visitors to find the right job. More than 90% of the Jobseekers on JobCute have a full profile, which helps to match candidates to your job listing and they will be high-quality candidates which can help to reduce your turnover of staff.
“We already have a careers page on our company website. Why should we post our jobs also on JobCute?
Besides the fact that you will get higher exposure and allow a candidate who did not visit your website to apply for a job on JobCute is simple, easy and fast.
Career page/search platform
Ensure recruitment managers keep the content relevant and updated. Also, make sure you have a top quality job description that can fit an online search platform.
It’s important to make sure your job descriptions are updated or SEO optimized before listing them on job posting portals.
Social media
Use social media to post your job positions and start with the places your company already has a social presence on. You can also post the job positions on relevant groups/online community. Just make sure your posts are always updated and relevant to keep your social presence good.
Community job boards
The vast majority of universities and colleges offer to post job positions for free. If you are looking for a short term intern or a graduate student, this would be a good place to post your jobs positions.
3 reasons to post your job positions on JobCute:
- 100% free with no surprises.
- The JobCute support team can help you list all of your job positions within 5 minutes.
- With JobCute, you can easily track and manage your company profile and your job listing and see exactly who is engaging and matching with your job positions.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Tesco looks to open 750 new convenience stores in Thailand
by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle
Tesco, the UK’s largest retailer, has announced that it could grow its business in Thailand by opening 750 new convenience-style stores. There are currently1,583 Tesco stores in Thailand. Tesco’s Asian investment plunge will likely target the Chinese and South Korean markets as well.
The Thai subsidiary, Tesco Lotus, was the first western supermarket to set up in the country 12 years ago. For westerners, the Tesco Lotus experience is familiar yet strange, with durian, dragon fruit and guava replacing strawberries and plums in UK Tescos.
A report to investors says that Thais are migrating from traditional markets to hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores as the country develops.
The possible store expansion was detailed at the group’s Capital Markets Day presentation to analysts and investors, which is focusing on “untapped value opportunities”.
SOURCE: Reuters
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
Cars for the filming of the 9th iteration of the Fast & Furious film franchise have arrived in Krabi (lots of pics below).
An auto parts supply firm in Krabi, with some inside knowledge of the production schedule for the new film, has posted photos of some of the vehicles that will likely be part of the filming when it starts next month.
The producers of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ are spending 340 million baht in the south, including Krabi, Phang Ngan and Phuket, using local crews as support.
Local Thai production manager, Piya Pestonji, met last week with Kitibadee Prawit, the Governor of Krabi, to discuss logistics with the Tourism Authority of Thailand Krabi Office boss, Apichai Aranyik.
The Krabi governor said at the time that ‘Fast and the Furious 9’ is hoped to be a “great advertisement for the nature, culture and history of the kingdom”.
Someone should sit the southern governor down and show him a few of the films which showcase illegal street racing, fast and dangerous driving action sequences and criminal activity being portrayed as ‘good guys’! But seeing the landscape of Krabi and Phang Nga floating past in some of the action will be well worth seeing.
Tony Jaa, the popular Thai action star, appeared in ‘Fast & Furious 7’ taking on Paul Walker.
ASEAN meeting reports on global sugar deficit and opportunities for SE Asian countries
The ASEAN Sugar Alliance says there will be a global sugar deficit of about 2.5 million tonnes in 2019-20, and prices are expected to firm following a number of years of falling prices and surplus stocks.
The prediction was reported at the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Sugar Alliance in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.
Market analyst, futures trading and risk manager at Thailand’s MITR Phol Sugar Corp, Sasathorn Sanguandeekul, says that a deficit would occur this year mostly due to a reduction in output in major sugar producing countries, including Thailand.
“In 2019-20 with the expectation of reduction in Thailand and India, Asia should have a deficit of around 9.5 million tonnes.”
Output in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer and exporter, in 2018-19 “decreased to 26.5 million tonnes due to ageing canes and drought. While sugar production in 2019-20 is forecast to be around 26-28 million tonnes”.
He also noted that Brazil is still maximising ethanol production, reducing sugar output.
Meanwhile, China’s production is expected to be 11.63 million tonnes in 2018-19 and around 11.2 million tonnes in 2019-20, less than its demand. China will likely have to import around 4.5 million tonnes.
Indonesia is another deficit market. In 2018-19, it is expected to produce around 2.37 million tonnes while consumption is expected to increase to 7.11 million tonnes.
Thailand’s production will be around 14.6 million tonnes in 2018-19 and in 2019-20, due to the drought and farmers switching to other crops, its production is pegged at around 13 million tonnes.
According to industry experts, after years of surpluses in the world market, the likelihood of a deficit in 2019-20 will be an opportunity for sugar companies, including TTC Sugar.
“Sugar prices will trade back in the range of 12-13.5 cents per pound in the short run. In the long run, we estimate the range can rise to 12.5-14.5 cent due to the deficit,” said Sasathorn.
Organised by the ASEAN Sugar Alliance and TTC Group, the meeting also discussed regional trade agreements, sugar and health issues, ethanol market development, among other topics.
SOURCE: Vietnam News
