Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand | The Thaiger

Expats
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
A decade ago there seemed to be various ways to stay in Thailand long-term. There was a bit of wriggle room in the interpretation of the guidelines and there was always ‘ways and means’ of securing a visa (nudge nudge, wink, wink). But the screws are being tightened on expats, retirees and long-stayers who are finding their options to keep living in the Land of Smiles diminishing fast, either through changed regulations or a more rigorous enforcement of the existing rules.
ThaiVisa has penned an article today about new application guidelines for British citizens for Immigrant Type O visas and some of the real-life implications the changes may bring…
Following the announcement earlier this month that visa applicants in the UK and Ireland now have to apply online, the Royal Thai Embassy in London has updated its website regarding the requirements for Single Entry Tourist Visas and other Non-Immigrant Visas.
Aside from applications now having to be made online, among the most notable changes are that Non-Immigrant Type O (multiple entry) are no longer issued by the Royal Thai Embassy in London.
Online reaction has been swift and unhappy…
• Tourist visa rules keep tightening, mostly due to a minority of individuals who keep trying to abuse every loophole and crack in the system to stay long-term for purposes other than tourism. A few bad apples f * cking it up for everyone else – Moe666/ThaiVisa
• It’s getting harder and harder for those who want to stay long time in Thailand – Nev/ThaiVisa
• The doors are closing rapidly. That’s why I’ve transferred my assets back to my US bank account. My Non O expires in October. Time to bounce to friendlier shores – RichMac/Facebook
Non O (Multi Entry) visas are valid for one year but the holder of the visa is required to leave Thailand every 90 days.
The Non O (Multi Entry) visas offered convenience to some foreigners, particularly those who are married to a Thai but who perhaps work overseas and then return to Thailand multiple times per year.
For example, the Non O (Multi Entry) visas are a popular choice among offshore workers who work on rotation and are going in and out of Thailand several times per year.
Others simply preferred not having to deal with immigration in Thailand and would obtain the Non O (Multi Entry) from the Thai Embassy in London when they returned to the UK say for an annual holiday.
Non O (Single Entry) are still issued by the Royal Thai Embassy in London, but that only grants a stay of 90 days.
ThaiVisa reports that the requirements for Non-Immigrant Type O (single entry only) from Thai Embassy in London are as follows:
- For dependent child (age below 20 years): A copy of birth certificate, a copy each of employment letter, passport and visa of the parent who is going to work in Thailand, and a copy of registration of the company or organisation where the parent will work
- For accompanying spouse : A copy of marriage certificate, a copy each of employment letter, passport and visa of the leading spouse, and a copy of registration of the company or organisation where the spouse will work
- For accompanying a Thai spouse : A copy of marriage certificate, a copy of Thai passport/a copy of Thai ID of spouse, and (3 months bank statement showing monthly income of more than £1,500.)
- For accompanying a Thai child : A copy of Thai birth certificate, a copy of the Thai child’s passport/Thai ID, a copy of marriage certificate to a Thai spouse or divorce paper/child custody paper (in case of divorce), and (3 months bank statement showing monthly income of more than £1,500.)
- For working at an NGO/volunteer work : An official recommendation letter or employment letter from NGO or organisation which undertakes volunteer work in Thailand, registration document of NGO or volunteer organisation
- For pensioner (aged 50 or over) : A copy of pension statement if the applicant is a pensioner, or a copy of 1-month bank statement showing your income from pension, or 3-month bank statement of at least £10,000
Offshore workers who used to obtain a Non O (Multi Entry) from the Thai Embassy in London could also instead now enter Thailand on tourist visas or visa exempt entries but once a person has a history of back to back tourist visas or several visa exempt entries in their passport, it is increasingly likely they will come under scrutiny of an immigration official when trying to enter Thailand at an airport or land border crossing.
ThaiVisa says it’s also worth noting that Non O (Multi Entry) based upon marriage are still available nearby Thai Embassies and Consulates.
To read the rest of this article click HERE.
More info can be found on the Royal Thai Embassy London website HERE.
To check on information about tourist visas from the UK Embassy check HERE.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Expats
Syrian nabbed in north eastern Thailand on four year overstay
PHOTO: NawawNa.com
A Syrian national has told immigration officials that arrested him in Mukdahan that he didn’t know how to get an extension to his visa.
45 year old Ghassan Bajbouj was arrested after he presented his passport to Pol Capt Wilailuk Thawacharee at the Friendship Bridge 2 checkpoint in Bang Sai Yai in the north eastern Thai city. His passport didn’t contain any Thai stamps. The checkpoint is on the Mekong River crossing into Laos.
Officials discovered that he had entered Thailand on 22nd July 22, 2014 (that’s not a typo!) on a 90 day visa. That would have run out on October 19, 2014.
A mere overstay of 1,702 days.
His explanation was that he had lost his old passport and got his relatives to get a new one and try and get him a visa at the Thai embassy in Cairo, Egypt. His Syrian relatives flew to Thailand to give him the new passport but they seemed unable to get a stamp for him. He said he had no idea how to do it himself.
SOURCE: NaewNa.com | ThaiVisa
Chiang Mai
New Zealand expat found dead in Chiang Mai condo
PHOTO: Galare Thong Condominium – Google
An elderly New Zealand expat has been found dead in a condo in Chiang Mai last night (Sunday).
Police from the Muang Chiang Mai police station said the body of 79 year old Warwick Ernest Purser was found in a pool of blood beside his bed in a room on the 12th floor of the Galare Thong Condominium on Chang Klan Road at 7.30pm last night.
A doctor from the Chiang Mai Hospital was unable to determine the cause of death at the scene so the man’s body was transferred to the hospital for autopsy.
The owner of the rented room said Purser, who lived alone, had been renting the room for six years.
He added that he had last seen Purser the previous week and after not hearing from him for several days used a spare key to open the room and found the body.
SOURCE: The Nation
Expats
British Hua Hin bar owner overstays visa by eight years
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
Thai DLT to look at legalising GrabCar and GrabBike
Bryde’s whale carcass washed up on Samut Prakan beach
26 year old Thai gored to death by wild elephants in Buri Ram
Norwegian man seriously injured after van collides with a truck in Lopburi
Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians
Where to post all of your job positions: Completely free!
Eight arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok – preview
Ayutthaya Elephant Palace to be relocated for park make-over
How many tourists visit the real Thailand?
Thai woman’s body found in home six months after her death
One dead, 13 injured in Krabi collision – VIDEO
41 Thai MPs facing investigation over alleged media shares
Syrian nabbed in north eastern Thailand on four year overstay
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Entertainment1 day ago
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
-
Crime2 days ago
British rapist and drug dealer to be sentenced on July 8 after deportation from Thailand
-
Travel1 day ago
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
-
Business1 day ago
Hot wheels head for Thailand’s south – ‘Fast and Furious 9’ cars arrive
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Two Chinese and two Thais arrested over huge ‘ice’ haul
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese move their purchase power away from Bangkok condo market
-
Krabi3 days ago
Porsche smashed up but Malaysian driver escapes injury in Krabi
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
New Zealand expat found dead in Chiang Mai condo