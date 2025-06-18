Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap

Suspect evaded arrest since July last year, caught yesterday

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap
A Dutch expat accused of swindling a German woman out of hundreds of thousands of baht has been arrested in Phuket during a nationwide crime crackdown ordered by the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

The 65 year old man, wanted under a Phuket Provincial Court arrest warrant for fraud, was tracked down and apprehended by Tourist Police following a tip-off that he was hiding out in the Pa Klok area of Thalang district.

According to Tourist Police Division 3, the suspect had been evading arrest since the warrant was issued on July 9, 2024. He was finally nabbed yesterday, June 17, during a special operation focused on tracking down criminals wanted on serious charges, particularly those involving firearms, ammunition, and fraud.

The operation is part of a broader crackdown campaign launched by the RTP, running from June 14 to 20, aimed at rooting out crime and bringing in fugitives across the country.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, ordered all subordinate units to act swiftly. Police Major General Phopphon Chakkaphak and Police Colonel Naraphon Wattanakaratwi coordinated the operation in the Phuket area, while Police Lieutenant Colonel Pitiya Thepmuang led the investigation team that executed the arrest.

The case stems from a complaint filed by a German woman who claimed she was defrauded by the Dutch national, who reportedly also runs a restaurant in Patong. She alleged he tricked her into handing over about 350,000 baht, prompting her to seek legal action, reported สวพ.FM91.

Tourist Police received intelligence from an informant about a foreigner matching the suspect’s description living quietly in Thalang. Officers launched a discreet investigation before moving in and arresting the man without incident.

After his arrest, the suspect was taken to Phuket Provincial Court for further legal proceedings.

Police said the arrest is a win for the nationwide crackdown and shows that even foreign suspects cannot evade justice in Thailand.

Police continue to urge the public, including expats and tourists, to report suspicious activity as part of their push to maintain safety and order, especially in tourist-heavy provinces like Phuket.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
