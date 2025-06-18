Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

A Thai volunteer lawyer and moneylender was found dead in a rented room in Oddar Meanchey province in Cambodia, with his personal documents and 700,000 baht in cash reportedly missing.

Residents of the apartment building in the Or Smach district of Oddar Meanchey detected a foul smell coming from room number nine on the second floor, prompting the owner to alert the police.

Cambodian officers discovered the lifeless body of the 58 year old Thai man, Thotsaporn “Por” Jaisa-ngiam, in the room. It was believed that he had died several days earlier, as his body had begun to decompose and swell.

According to Channel 8, Por had sustained a severe head wound, which was thought to have caused significant blood loss, leading to his death.

Police searched the room but found no personal documents. Only 1,500 baht in cash was discovered with the body. Police did not disclose whether there were any signs of a struggle or evidence of a robbery in the room.

A Thai female friend of Por’s told the media that he had previously volunteered in Buriram province, in the Isaan region of Thailand, before relocating to Cambodia, where he became a moneylender. She said he had lived in the apartment for about a year. She insisted that Por had over 700,000 baht in cash with him, but only 1,500 baht was recovered.

The cause of Por’s death remains under investigation. Police are considering whether he may have collapsed and sustained the fatal head injury or whether he was murdered and robbed.

Witnesses reported seeing Por arrive at the building with a woman on June 13. The pair were in his room for about two hours before the woman left alone.

Further investigation by Matichon uncovered the rented house in Thailand where Por used to reside, located in Chum Hed sub-district, Mueang district, Buriram province.

The media spoke with the homeowner, 55 year old Kai, who said that Por had not returned to the house for more than two years and that they had not been in contact since.

Kai described Por as a genuine volunteer lawyer who provided free legal support to the underprivileged. He said Por was a good person and expressed deep shock at the tragic news.

Por’s body remains under autopsy in Cambodia, and Thai officials are awaiting further updates from Cambodian officials regarding the transfer of his body back to Thailand.