Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

Last seen alive with unidentified woman on day of suspected killing

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai volunteer lawyer and moneylender was found dead in a rented room in Oddar Meanchey province in Cambodia, with his personal documents and 700,000 baht in cash reportedly missing.

Residents of the apartment building in the Or Smach district of Oddar Meanchey detected a foul smell coming from room number nine on the second floor, prompting the owner to alert the police.

Cambodian officers discovered the lifeless body of the 58 year old Thai man, Thotsaporn “Por” Jaisa-ngiam, in the room. It was believed that he had died several days earlier, as his body had begun to decompose and swell.

According to Channel 8, Por had sustained a severe head wound, which was thought to have caused significant blood loss, leading to his death.

Police searched the room but found no personal documents. Only 1,500 baht in cash was discovered with the body. Police did not disclose whether there were any signs of a struggle or evidence of a robbery in the room.

A Thai female friend of Por’s told the media that he had previously volunteered in Buriram province, in the Isaan region of Thailand, before relocating to Cambodia, where he became a moneylender. She said he had lived in the apartment for about a year. She insisted that Por had over 700,000 baht in cash with him, but only 1,500 baht was recovered.

Thai man suspected to be murdered in Cambodia
Photo via Channel 8

The cause of Por’s death remains under investigation. Police are considering whether he may have collapsed and sustained the fatal head injury or whether he was murdered and robbed.

Related Articles

Witnesses reported seeing Por arrive at the building with a woman on June 13. The pair were in his room for about two hours before the woman left alone.

Thai man murdered and robbed in Cambodia
The lawyer’s friend | Photo via Amarin TV

Further investigation by Matichon uncovered the rented house in Thailand where Por used to reside, located in Chum Hed sub-district, Mueang district, Buriram province.

The media spoke with the homeowner, 55 year old Kai, who said that Por had not returned to the house for more than two years and that they had not been in contact since.

Thai lawyer found dead in Cambodia rented room
Photo via Matichon

Kai described Por as a genuine volunteer lawyer who provided free legal support to the underprivileged. He said Por was a good person and expressed deep shock at the tragic news.

Por’s body remains under autopsy in Cambodia, and Thai officials are awaiting further updates from Cambodian officials regarding the transfer of his body back to Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

13 seconds ago
Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing Thailand News

Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

10 minutes ago
Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear Thailand News

Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear

22 minutes ago
Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone Thailand News

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

30 minutes ago
Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village Thailand News

Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village

44 minutes ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves

51 minutes ago
Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold Thailand News

Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold

57 minutes ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

16 hours ago
Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open Thailand News

Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

17 hours ago
Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns Thailand News

Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

17 hours ago
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone Thailand News

Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

17 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute

17 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

18 hours ago
Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41 Crime News

Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

18 hours ago
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

18 hours ago
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

18 hours ago
Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident Road deaths

Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

18 hours ago
The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications Visa Information

The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications

18 hours ago
Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga Thailand News

Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

18 hours ago
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite Thailand News

Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

18 hours ago
Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers&#8217; altercation in central Thailand Crime News

Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers’ altercation in central Thailand

18 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri

19 hours ago
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

19 hours ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

19 hours ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
56 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x