13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video)

Thai and Australian police officers joined forces to crack down on a call centre scam gang in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, arresting 13 suspects from Australia, the UK, Canada, and South Africa on Monday, June 16.

Officers from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) sought cooperation from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau after more than 14,000 Australians fell victim to a call centre scam operation based in Samut Prakan.

The gang lured victims into investing in fake bonds, claiming they would receive annual returns of 7% to 10%. Victims were told they would earn profits after one to three years, but no returns were ever paid.

Previously based in Australia, the gang later relocated to various countries to evade arrest. They initially operated in Pattaya before moving to a house in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan at the beginning of 2024.

Over four years, the scam caused financial damage exceeding 4.45 billion Australian dollars, or approximately 9.3 billion baht. The illicit funds were later converted into cryptocurrency.

Thai police surveillance of the property revealed a security camera at the front of the house. Vehicles regularly entered and exited the premises between 5am and 3.30pm, corresponding with Sydney’s business hours of 9am to 6pm.

Once vehicles were parked in the garage, a shade cloth was lowered to obscure both the cars and any activity inside the house.

Due to the suspicious behaviour, Thai police obtained a court warrant and, alongside Australian officials, raided the house on Monday under the operation called Firestorm.

Thirteen foreign suspects were arrested, including five Australians, six Britons, one Canadian, and one South African.

The suspects claimed they were unaware that the jobs they had applied for were part of a scam operation, saying friends had referred them.

The suspects were identified as:

Brett Peter Dawson

Lewis Samuel Gillespie

Nicholas John Mason

Mark Dennis

Ellis Ian James

Mark Mackenzie

Jeremy Fortoen

Chistopher Pepena

Dean Crowley

Mark Andrew Howship

Lewis Robbie

Luke Cameron Campbell

Szeto Kwok Chi

Channel 7 reported that each scammer received a salary of 3,000 Australian dollars per month, along with a 2.5% commission on the money defrauded from victims.

Thai police stated that the scam ring had relocated several times and was previously based in Indonesia before moving to Thailand.