13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video)

Scammers claim friends dupe them into joining criminal gang

Petch Petpailin
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
75 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Thai and Australian police officers joined forces to crack down on a call centre scam gang in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, arresting 13 suspects from Australia, the UK, Canada, and South Africa on Monday, June 16.

Officers from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) sought cooperation from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau after more than 14,000 Australians fell victim to a call centre scam operation based in Samut Prakan.

The gang lured victims into investing in fake bonds, claiming they would receive annual returns of 7% to 10%. Victims were told they would earn profits after one to three years, but no returns were ever paid.

Previously based in Australia, the gang later relocated to various countries to evade arrest. They initially operated in Pattaya before moving to a house in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan at the beginning of 2024.

Over four years, the scam caused financial damage exceeding 4.45 billion Australian dollars, or approximately 9.3 billion baht. The illicit funds were later converted into cryptocurrency.

Foreign scam gang in Samut Prakan
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Thai police surveillance of the property revealed a security camera at the front of the house. Vehicles regularly entered and exited the premises between 5am and 3.30pm, corresponding with Sydney’s business hours of 9am to 6pm.

Once vehicles were parked in the garage, a shade cloth was lowered to obscure both the cars and any activity inside the house.

Due to the suspicious behaviour, Thai police obtained a court warrant and, alongside Australian officials, raided the house on Monday under the operation called Firestorm.

Foreign scam gang relocate to Samut Prakan Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Thirteen foreign suspects were arrested, including five Australians, six Britons, one Canadian, and one South African.

The suspects claimed they were unaware that the jobs they had applied for were part of a scam operation, saying friends had referred them.

Foreigners arrested to call centre scam
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

The suspects were identified as:

  • Brett Peter Dawson
  • Lewis Samuel Gillespie
  • Nicholas John Mason
  • Mark Dennis
  • Ellis Ian James
  • Mark Mackenzie
  • Jeremy Fortoen
  • Chistopher Pepena
  • Dean Crowley
  • Mark Andrew Howship
  • Lewis Robbie
  • Luke Cameron Campbell
  • Szeto Kwok Chi
Foreign suspects arrested for operation call centre scam in Thailand house
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Channel 7 reported that each scammer received a salary of 3,000 Australian dollars per month, along with a 2.5% commission on the money defrauded from victims.

Thai police stated that the scam ring had relocated several times and was previously based in Indonesia before moving to Thailand.

