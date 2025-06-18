Bust-up! Teen gangs’ turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya

Bob Scott
June 18, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

A violent street brawl between two rival teen gangs turned a quiet Chon Buri village into a battleground on Monday night, ending with busted bikes, bloodied teens, and a trail of weapons left behind.

CCTV footage captured the mayhem in Nong Ket Yai at around 8.51pm on Monday, June 16, showing nearly 20 armed teens, many riding motorcycles, squaring off in a chaotic fight that’s since gone viral on Thai social media.

According to reports, the drama kicked off when a group of Bang Lamung kids rolled into the area looking for trouble, targeting local teens known as the “Nong Ket” gang, aged between 16 and 18.

But the would-be invasion backfired spectacularly when several of the Bang Lamung bikers lost control and smashed into one another near a bend, just 300 metres from the local police post.

Seizing their chance, the local lads launched a swift counterattack, chasing the shaken invaders down a nearby alley. Several Bang Lamung teens ended up injured in the scuffle.

One eyewitness, a 35 year old grocery shop owner called Tor, described the moment things kicked off.

“The local kids were just hanging around when the Bang Lamung lot turned up. Their motorcycles skidded and crashed, and that’s when the local kids fought back.”

Startled residents bolted for safety as the skirmish erupted just outside their homes.

Police officers arrived quickly and administered first aid to two injured Bang Lamung teens before rushing them to hospital. At the scene, officers recovered two wrecked motorbikes, a pen gun, and a folding knife, all now held as evidence.

Lieutenant Colonel Suphawat Latthapreecha, Deputy Superintendent of Banglamung Police Station, confirmed the clash and called it a “failed attempt” by the Bang Lamung group to provoke their rivals.

“We’ve identified all the individuals involved and are coordinating with their guardians to bring them in for questioning regarding the weapons and the cause of the fight.”

Pattaya News reported that legal proceedings are now underway.

The incident has left the local community rattled, with many furious over the teens’ reckless behaviour.

One local Facebook user who posted the CCTV footage said they were “relieved the brawl didn’t spill into the nearby shops,” but demanded stronger action to stop this kind of street violence before someone gets seriously hurt.

