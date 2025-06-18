Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred when a motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, leaving a 30 year old convenience store worker dead at the scene.

The accident happened on the Bypass Road in front of the Phra Phrom Village in Mueang district, Chon Buri, yesterday, June 17, at 11pm. Officers from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station and rescue personnel from Trikuntham Foundation were called to the scene, where they found Oranuch’s body next to her severely damaged Honda Wave motorcycle. Another person was seriously injured and taken to Chon Buri Hospital.

Oranuch’s husband was in shock and in tears when he could not reach her by phone. He went searching and discovered the accident scene, where he found his wife had been hit by a mysterious vehicle and left to die on the roadside. The tragic incident happened only three months after Oranuch had given birth.

A colleague from Oranuch’s workplace confirmed that both the deceased and the injured had left the store less than half an hour before the accident. A familiar motorcycle taxi driver had informed the store about the accident, prompting the colleague to rush to the scene and confirm the victim’s identity.

Oranuch’s husband, Ek, shared that his wife had left work around 10pm and was riding home as usual. When she did not return home, he went to search for her, leading him to the accident site where he discovered what had happened. The situation was particularly heart-wrenching as the couple had recently welcomed a baby.

A nearby truck driver recounted that he had parked his vehicle to buy food when he heard a loud crash. Upon investigation, he saw the overturned motorcycle beside his truck.

He noted red debris scattered about, suggesting another vehicle may have hit Oranuch’s motorcycle, causing it to crash. However, he could not identify the type of vehicle involved.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from along the route to identify and apprehend the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.