Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

Victim’s family pleads for justice as investigation intensifies

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
70 1 minute read
Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred when a motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, leaving a 30 year old convenience store worker dead at the scene.

The accident happened on the Bypass Road in front of the Phra Phrom Village in Mueang district, Chon Buri, yesterday, June 17, at 11pm. Officers from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station and rescue personnel from Trikuntham Foundation were called to the scene, where they found Oranuch’s body next to her severely damaged Honda Wave motorcycle. Another person was seriously injured and taken to Chon Buri Hospital.

Oranuch’s husband was in shock and in tears when he could not reach her by phone. He went searching and discovered the accident scene, where he found his wife had been hit by a mysterious vehicle and left to die on the roadside. The tragic incident happened only three months after Oranuch had given birth.

A colleague from Oranuch’s workplace confirmed that both the deceased and the injured had left the store less than half an hour before the accident. A familiar motorcycle taxi driver had informed the store about the accident, prompting the colleague to rush to the scene and confirm the victim’s identity.

Oranuch’s husband, Ek, shared that his wife had left work around 10pm and was riding home as usual. When she did not return home, he went to search for her, leading him to the accident site where he discovered what had happened. The situation was particularly heart-wrenching as the couple had recently welcomed a baby.

A nearby truck driver recounted that he had parked his vehicle to buy food when he heard a loud crash. Upon investigation, he saw the overturned motorcycle beside his truck.

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

He noted red debris scattered about, suggesting another vehicle may have hit Oranuch’s motorcycle, causing it to crash. However, he could not identify the type of vehicle involved.

Related Articles

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from along the route to identify and apprehend the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality Thailand News

Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality

44 seconds ago
Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

16 minutes ago
Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing Thailand News

Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

26 minutes ago
Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear Thailand News

Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear

38 minutes ago
Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone Thailand News

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

45 minutes ago
Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village Thailand News

Slither-invasion! Baby pythons cause a hiss-teria in Thai village

59 minutes ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves

1 hour ago
Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold Thailand News

Thai man wanted for murdering gay man and stealing gold

1 hour ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost maritime security with joint exercise

17 hours ago
Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open Thailand News

Pink Line extension to Muang Thong Thani now open

17 hours ago
Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns Thailand News

Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

17 hours ago
Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone Thailand News

Thai man fatally shot at karaoke bar after scuffle over microphone

18 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit and vegetables amid border dispute

18 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman strikes it rich with 6 million baht lottery win

18 hours ago
Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41 Crime News

Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

18 hours ago
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

18 hours ago
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

18 hours ago
Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident Road deaths

Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

18 hours ago
The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications Visa Information

The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications

18 hours ago
Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga Thailand News

Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

18 hours ago
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite Thailand News

Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

19 hours ago
Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers&#8217; altercation in central Thailand Crime News

Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers’ altercation in central Thailand

19 hours ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri

19 hours ago
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

19 hours ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

19 hours ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
70 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x