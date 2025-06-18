Thailand video news | Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupts, sends ash 11km high, Thailand urges employers to offer menstrual leave and period products

Tourists misbehaving, jellyfish invading, and tuk-tuk drivers filming it all—Thailand’s top stories are making waves today. Meanwhile, Cambodia bans Thai produce, Malaysia climbs in global rankings, and Indonesia’s volcano sends ash 11km high.

Thailand’s Ministry of Labour has asked employers to offer paid menstrual leave and free period products following a campaign by the Northern Labour Network. The request, issued on 7 May, urges provincial labour offices to promote reproductive health for female workers. While the move is seen as a success by campaigners, the policy remains voluntary. Advocates say they will keep pushing for these rights to be legally guaranteed, as they are in other countries.

Over 100,000 jellyfish washed up along Pattaya Beach on June 16, startling tourists and stretching across 3 kilometres. The invasion, mainly of moon jellyfish, caused concern due to strong odours and sting risks. While officials haven’t confirmed the cause, similar events in the past were linked to storms and tides. Locals are urging immediate cleanup to avoid harming tourism. Authorities advise using vinegar for stings and warn beachgoers to remain cautious.

Thailand’s Labour Ministry has intensified its crackdown on illegal foreign workers, arresting 4,400 expats over the past nine months in jobs reserved for Thai citizens. The campaign targets roles like vending, barbering, and massage, with enforcement gaps highlighted by the low number of formal charges. Authorities are collaborating across agencies to tighten oversight, especially in construction and agriculture. Citizens are urged to report violations as the government pushes to protect local employment and regulate labour practices.

Tourists in Chiang Khan were stunned after a drunken foreigner went on a rampage, attacking locals and damaging vehicles with a wooden stick while riding a motorcycle. Though no serious injuries were reported, the man faces multiple charges for reckless driving, lack of a licence, and public disturbance. This follows similar recent incidents involving intoxicated foreigners in other provinces. Authorities stress the need for strict law enforcement to protect public safety in popular tourist areas.

Thailand is shifting its tourism strategy from volume to value, targeting high-spending markets like Europe and the Middle East. In June, European arrivals rose 13%, with Germany up 71%. Malaysia has overtaken China as the top source of visitors. To boost quality tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is launching strategic campaigns, airline partnerships, and promotions in key markets like the UK, US, Germany, and Russia. The new “Value over Volume” model aims to drive sustainable, high-yield tourism.

A Phuket tuk-tuk driver sparked online debate after sharing a video of two Russian tourists allegedly engaging in oral sex during a ride from Patong to Surin Beach. Despite the driver’s repeated attempts to stop them, the couple continued, prompting frustration over public indecency and the challenges faced by transport workers. While no legal action has been taken, the incident highlights growing concerns about inappropriate tourist behaviour in Thailand’s resort areas.

Cambodia has officially banned all Thai fruit and vegetable imports after a 24-hour ultimatum to Thailand expired. The move follows escalating tensions and alleged threats from the Thai military over a border dispute. Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen demanded Thailand reopen all checkpoints or face retaliation. With no compliance, all Cambodian border crossings have now barred Thai produce, marking a significant escalation in the diplomatic standoff.

Malaysia has climbed 11 spots to 23rd in the 2025 World Competitiveness Ranking—its best position since 2020—driven by gains in economic performance, government, and business efficiency. The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry attributes the rise to reforms under the MADANI Economy framework and strong international trade growth. Officials are optimistic Malaysia is on track to become a top 12 global economy by 2033, with over 1,000 reform projects underway to enhance competitiveness and reduce bureaucracy.

Vietnam’s National Assembly has approved an extension of the reduced VAT rate of 8%—down from 10%—until the end of 2025. Originally introduced in 2022 to aid post-COVID economic recovery, the cut applies to most goods and services, excluding sectors like telecoms, finance, and real estate. The extension is expected to cost the government nearly 122 trillion dong (US$4.7 billion) in revenue, reflecting ongoing efforts to stimulate domestic consumption and economic growth.

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted on June 17, sending an ash cloud 11km into the sky and prompting authorities to raise its alert to the highest level. No casualties or damage were reported, but officials warned of potential lava flows and dangerous lahar floods if rain occurs. Residents were advised to stay at least 7km away and wear masks due to ash. Located on Flores Island, the volcano last erupted in November, killing nine people and disrupting flights.