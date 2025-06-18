Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok

The Metropolitan Police Division 3 recently apprehended a man at a condominium in the Ram Inthra area for allegedly selling modified e-cigarette pods containing anaesthetic substances. Over 500 items, worth approximately 700,000 baht, were seized.

Today, June 18, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Bangkok Metropolitan Police Commissioner, along with Police Major General Pallop Aromla, Deputy Commissioner overseeing narcotics, Police Colonel Santi Kornkasem, and other relevant officers, ordered an investigation into the illegal sale of e-cigarette pods online.

The investigation revealed advertisements for modified e-cigarette pods, referred to as MonkeyKing Pot K Pot Drunk Express Delivery, on Twitter. Police arranged a sting operation by contacting the seller through Line.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the e-cigarette pods were stored on the 15th floor of a condominium in the Ram Inthra area. A search warrant was issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

Upon entering the premises, the police identified Kanachai (surname withheld) as the room’s occupant. The search uncovered over 270 e-cigarette pods, a 250 millilitre bottle of e-cigarette liquid mixed with the anaesthetic etomidate, and over 70 empty pods prepared for filling.

Kanachai was arrested along with the confiscated items, which totalled more than 500 in number and were valued at approximately 700,000 baht (US$21,455), reported KhaoSod.

Kanachai claimed that etomidate, the substance mixed in the pods, is medically used as an anaesthetic for the elderly. The Ministry of Public Health recently classified etomidate as a type 2 controlled substance on June 12.

In similar news, a man and a woman were arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district for allegedly selling e-cigarettes, with police seizing over 6,500 disposable devices.

The raid took place on May 26 when officers from the Special Tools and News Analysis Division, under the Metropolitan Police Bureau, executed a search warrant at the residence. The suspects were identified as 40 year old Anan and 28 year old Phankwan.

