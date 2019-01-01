Subscribe to The Thaiger

Koh Samui

Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photos and story by Laurie Maitenaz

An article by guest writer Laurie Maitenaz, a resident of Koh Samui, seeks to focus attention on the long-term garbage accumulation problems on the island. Most of his 11-point-plan to reduce garbage are things we can all action around the Kingdom. Let’s make 2019 the year of garbage reduction – think globally but act locally and at home. Thanks Laurie.

On Samui the collected trash was designed for recycling and disposal at the municipal incinerator plant, but the incinerator has not been operational for some years and trash is simply being stockpiled at dumps on the island.

Mayor Ramnate says at present the island’s 30 rai (4,8 hectares) landfill already holds mountains of garbage of over 200,000 tonnes, while 150-200 tonnes keep coming in daily for disposal. Being a trendy holiday destination (2.3 million tourists in 2017), Koh Samui is subject to high levels of self generated trash and also trash washed up on its shores from the Gulf of Thailand.

Few months ago, following international coverage, the government has promised prioritisation of garbage management to deal with waste build up on Koh Samui.

A process for removal of some 200,000 tonnes from Koh Samui for incineration in a Khoen Kaen power generation plant has been inacted.

While this should alleviate immediate problems, it is not a long term solution. Until then, inhabitants and tourists should also take actions to reduce their environmental footprint and help preserve this beautiful paradise island!

Wondering how you can take part ?

●  Say NO to plastic disposables and carry reusable bags

●  Purchase a stylish steel straw to drink all your fruit juices and cocktails

●  Refill your water bottle as much as possible

●  Buy local and help support the local economy

●  Always take your rubbish with you from the beach or put them in a bin

●  Have lunch or a cooking class at ​We Green​ eco-friendly farm & restaurant

●  Prefer paddle to jet ski, and why not book a sunrise stand up paddle tour

●  Support responsible wildlife foundations and animal sanctuaries such as ​Samui Elephant Sanctuary

●  Dive with ​Samui Dive Tribe​ who are involved with numerous conservation projects around the island including reef construction and ecological monitoring

●  Discover an alternative and eco-friendly market, ​Samui Green market​. Once a month.

●  Volunteer for few hours with ​Trash Hero​ to help clean the beach. Every Sunday afternoon.

As recycling is not always an option, especially here in Koh Samui, try to reduce your waste as much as possible. Together, we can make a difference by taking positive actions!

Bangkok

New Year weather around Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

It might be the middle of the annual high season but the ‘high season’ weather isn’t co-operating. Although generally fine weather has been the trend in the past few days there are a few unseasonal fronts coming to different parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In the central/southern provinces, including around Hua Hun and Gulf islands of Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, it will less of the Christmas ho-ho-ho and more of the New Year ho-hum. A weakening tropical depression is going to drop some rain in those regions as the week develops.

According to the TMD, a strong high-pressure system covers the upper Thailand and remains dominant until January 2, 2019 while the westerly trough moves into the northern regions.

Isolated outbreaks of thundershowers over upper Thailand

From today until January 2, 2019: Cool to cold spells with strong winds. In the north and the north-east temperatures decrease by 5-8 °C while on the mountaintops get cold to very cold with lowest temperatures of 3-13 °C.

In the central and  eastern regions, Bangkok and vicinity regions temperatures decrease by 3-5 °C.

The south will get more rains with some heavy downpours affecting first Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, then the rest of the southern provinces.

People should be aware of the severe conditions. In the Gulf of Thailand, there will be strong wind, waves 2-3 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore lasting January 2, 2019.

Five day forecasts for some of the key regions are….

Bangkok – Fine, clear days in the forecast period with a few clouds about later in the week.

Surat Thani | Koh Samui – Some unsettled and wet weather on the way as a result of the weakening tropical depression ‘Unman’ making its way across the Gulf.

Phuket – A few scattered thunderstorms developing later in the days with warm days and moderate NNE winds prevailing. Some rain later in the week.

Chiang Mai – Northern Thailand is mostly stable with perfect sunny days, with a few clouds, and cooler evenings.

Koh Samui

Troops on stand-by to assist flooded southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

PHOTO: Thunder Road Reporters, Samui

Deputy PM and defence minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered the three armed forces to head south with troops and equipment to help the areas hard hit by flooding.

The Meteorological Department is warning southerners to brace for more to come. Gulf coast provinces from Chumpon to Songkhla have been battered with heavy rains for the past four days.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich says southern-based military units were instructed to keep monitoring weather conditions and flood situations and to be on standby to provide support to local government, especially the evacuation of children and the elderly from hard-hit areas.

Military units have been instructed to make available heavy equipment in case they are needed for the building of flood walls or in the dredging work to quicken the flow of floodwater out of flood-affected areas.

In Surat Thani province, low-lying areas in seven districts of Tha Chang, Chaiya, Koh Samui, Muang, Kanchanadit, Don Sak and Tha Chana have been flooded today, affecting over 3,000 households.

The weather bureau has updated it forecast for southern provinces – Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. It says they will face more rain as well as heavy rain in some areas as a result of the strong northeastern monsoon which is looming over the southern region and the Gulf of Thailand.

Koh Samui

Southern provinces battered by heavy rains and floods

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

PHOTO: Flooded Samui roads – Facebook/Thunder Road Reporters

“The city Mayor says the municipality had arranged for medical staff to be on stand-by to help patients at evacuation centres already set up to deal with potential flood crisis in Nakhon Si Thammarat.”

Heavy rain has been battering the southern regions of the Gulf coast for the past few days and caused flooding in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung provinces. The Andaman side of the coast has received little or no rain during the same period.

The heavy rains have reached as far north as Samui and the Chumpon coastline.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, Muang district mayor Chaowas Senpong is warning people living in low-lying areas to prepare for evacuation as a huge water mass from Khao Luang mountain range in Lan Saka district was expected to reach the Muang district township through Klong Chandee canal.

Several areas in the main city area have already been flooded by torrential rain which has battered the province for the past three days.

Huge water pumps have been installed to pump to drain water out of the overflowing canals into the sea, he said, adding that all schools in the municipal area have been ordered closed on Monday.

.

พืนที่ด้านล่าง นำตกพรมโลก อ.พรมหมคีรี จ. นคศรีธรรมราช และพืนที่รับน้ำ เฝ้าระวังด้วย น้ำจากน้ำตกพรหมโลก ลงไปแล้ว16/12/61 #ริมเขื่อนวังปลาแงะที่มา…‎Phunop Jantarasuwan‎

Posted by จังหวัด นครศรีธรรรมราช on Saturday, December 15, 2018

In Phatthalung province, flood water continued to rise today in Kong Ra and Khuan Khanoon districts as water mass from Banthad mountainous range gushed downstream coupled with continuous raining.

The road in Khuan Khanoon district market was about 50 cm under water and water level was still rising, said district official.

Kanchanadit, Don Sak and Poonpin districts of Surat Thani were lashed with 203mm, 196mm and 170mm of rain water in the past 24 hours, resulting in the declaration of flood disaster area in five villages in Don Sak district.

In the Muang district, the detour road from Kawela hospital to a car dealer’s shop has been turned into a canal impassable to small vehicles. Several cars broke down on the road.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

