Man killed in Phuket road accident | The Thaiger

Phuket

Man killed in Phuket road accident

Kritsada Mueanhawong

1 min ago

Man killed in Phuket road accident

A motorbike driver has died at the scene after colliding head on with a pickup truck in Rassada earlier this morning.

The Phuket City Police were notified about the accident at Soi Paneang in Rassada at 01.05am.

Police and emergency respondents arrived at a curve in the road to find the damaged motorbike. Nearby they found the body of a man who was later identified as 44 year old Tritsadee Kankasikam from Kamphaeng Phet with a serious head injury. His dead body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Nearby police located a pickup truck with the driver, 45 year old Kittisak Chonlarat from Phuket, waiting for police at the scene.

Police report that the pickup truck was driving along the road, heading in the opposite direction, and in the opposite lane. Arriving at the curve the two vehicles ended up in the same path of traffic.

Police have conducted an alcohol breath test on the pickup truck driver but no alcohol was detected.

Man killed in Phuket road accident



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phuket

Big whale sighted off Phuket – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

2 hours ago

December 31, 2018

Big whale sighted off Phuket – VIDEO

A large whale has been sighted between Koh Racha and Koh Hey, south west of Phuket, yesterday. Specialist believe it might be a Baleen Whale (Bryde’s Whale or Omura Whale).

A video clip of the three large mammals has been shared in a LINE group ‘Coral Restoration’ which is an Andaman Sea Conservation network with a message reading “At Koh Racha – Koh Hey we met a family of whales. Tourists were very happy.”

Patcharapohn Kaewmong, a veterinarian at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) says, “The video was recorded yesterday (Sunday).”

“After we checked the video clip we are not sure if it is a Bryde’s whale or Omura WhaleMarine specialists went out in search of the whale but we have not found it since the sightings captured on video.”

“Tour boat operators and fishermen are being ask to inform us when if they find the whale again. They are also asked not to approach or disturb the whale.”

PHUKETBig whales sighted off Phuket yesterday. Specialist says it might be Baleen Whales (Bryde's whale or Omura Whale).VIDEO: กลุ่มไลน์ฟื้นฟูปะการัง

Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 30, 2018

Big whale sighted off Phuket - VIDEO

Phuket

One death in Phuket on Day Four of ‘seven days of danger’ – Total death toll reaches 3

Kritsada Mueanhawong

3 hours ago

December 31, 2018

One death in Phuket on Day Four of 'seven days of danger' – Total death toll reaches 3

PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office

According to statistics issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Office, the island registered seven accidents and one death on Day Four (December 30) of the annual road safety campaign.

Total of the first fours day of the campaign in Phuket is now three deaths.

The one death yesterday was an American male tourist on a motorbike who collided with a minivan in Rawai.

According to statistics issued by the DDPM Phuket Office, the island saw six accidents on Day Three (December 29) of the campaign, resulting in 4 injuries and two deaths.

A one month old baby girl died in a Day Three road incident in Thalang.

Read more about that horrible tragedy HERE.

Bangkok

New Year weather around Thailand

Kritsada Mueanhawong

3 hours ago

December 31, 2018

New Year weather around Thailand

It might be the middle of the annual high season but the ‘high season’ weather isn’t co-operating. Although generally fine weather has been the trend in the past few days there are a few unseasonal fronts coming to different parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In the central/southern provinces, including around Hua Hun and Gulf islands of Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, it will less of the Christmas ho-ho-ho and more of the New Year ho-hum. A weakening tropical depression is going to drop some rain in those regions as the week develops.

According to the TMD, a strong high-pressure system covers the upper Thailand and remains dominant until January 2, 2019 while the westerly trough moves into the northern regions.

Isolated outbreaks of thundershowers over upper Thailand

From today until January 2, 2019: Cool to cold spells with strong winds. In the north and the north-east temperatures decrease by 5-8 °C while on the mountaintops get cold to very cold with lowest temperatures of 3-13 °C.

In the central and  eastern regions, Bangkok and vicinity regions temperatures decrease by 3-5 °C.

The south will get more rains with some heavy downpours affecting first Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, then the rest of the southern provinces.

People should be aware of the severe conditions. In the Gulf of Thailand, there will be strong wind, waves 2-3 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore lasting January 2, 2019.

Five day forecasts for some of the key regions are….

Bangkok – Fine, clear days in the forecast period with a few clouds about later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand

Surat Thani | Koh Samui – Some unsettled and wet weather on the way as a result of the weakening tropical depression ‘Unman’ making its way across the Gulf.

New Year weather around Thailand

Phuket – A few scattered thunderstorms developing later in the days with warm days and moderate NNE winds prevailing. Some rain later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand

Chiang Mai – Northern Thailand is mostly stable with perfect sunny days, with a few clouds, and cooler evenings.

New Year weather around Thailand

 

