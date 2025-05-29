Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

Suspects caught with stash of meth, scales and bikes in sweeping crackdown

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott47 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
107 1 minute read
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice
Picture courtesy of Phuket News

A series of drug raids in Phuket has resulted in five suspects being nicked and over a kilo of crystal meth, also known as ya ice, scooped off the streets in a blitz that’s left local dealers shaking.

Phuket City Police launched multiple operations targeting suspected drug dens, netting a haul of hard drugs, digital scales, motorbikes and mobiles, all believed to be part of a local trafficking network.

In the first sting, officers swooped on Patipat Road in Phuket Town, arresting 48 year old Songwut ‘Ek’ Taeng-Uthai, and 42 year old Sarayut ‘Ek’ Hanphachonkit. The pair were found with 1,019.05g of ya ice, six meth pills (Yaba), three digital scales and two mobile phones suspected of being used to arrange deals.

Cops also impounded two motorcycles, a Honda Click 125 and a Honda Wave 100, worth around 150,000 baht, as part of the asset probe.

Related Articles

The two men have been charged with joint distribution of Category 1 narcotics, possession with intent to sell, and illegal use of the drugs.

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice | News by Thaiger

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice | News by Thaiger
Pictures, of Songwut ‘Ek’ Taeng-Uthai, and 42 year old Sarayut ‘Ek’ Hanphachonkit, courtesy of Phuket News

In a second bust, police nabbed 35 year old Prayoon ‘A’ Chumbuachan, of Soi Ton Pho, after finding him in possession of 200mg of ya ice. He’s been charged with possession and use of a Category 1 narcotic.

Cops also executed a prior arrest warrant issued in September 2023 relating to a previous meth offence.

Meanwhile, in a third operation, officers raided another property on Soi Ton Pho, arresting 27 year old Samruthai ‘Meow’ Na Nakhon and Chatmethee ‘Beer’ Yongcha, also 27. The couple were caught with one Yaba pill and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the pair face charges of joint possession and illegal use of methamphetamine.

All five suspects have been transferred to Phuket City Police Station for prosecution. While no exact timeline was given for the arrests, police confirmed the operations are part of a wider investigation into a broader drug network operating in the area, Phuket News reported.

Police have yet to confirm whether the three cases are linked.

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice | News by Thaiger

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice | News by Thaiger
Picture, of Samruthai ‘Meow’ Na Nakhon and Chatmethee ‘Beer’ Yongcha (top) and Prayoon ‘A’ Chumbuachan (below), courtesy of Phuket News

Latest Thailand News
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

6 minutes ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

15 minutes ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

23 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

34 minutes ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

47 minutes ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism Thailand News

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

59 minutes ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man Pattaya News

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

1 hour ago
Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos Bangkok News

Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

1 hour ago
Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident Crime News

Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

1 hour ago
Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts Bangkok News

Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts

2 hours ago
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night Pattaya News

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

2 hours ago
Thai and cry: Missing Dane died in Bangkok police cell after meltdown Bangkok News

Thai and cry: Missing Dane died in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

2 hours ago
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff Phuket News

Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces

2 hours ago
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

17 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

18 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

18 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

18 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

19 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

19 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

19 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

19 hours ago
Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son Thailand News

Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott47 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
107 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

18 hours ago
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

20 hours ago
2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

22 hours ago
Phuket transwoman arrested for pickpocketing Turkish tourist

Phuket transwoman arrested for pickpocketing Turkish tourist

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x