Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

A series of drug raids in Phuket has resulted in five suspects being nicked and over a kilo of crystal meth, also known as ya ice, scooped off the streets in a blitz that’s left local dealers shaking.

Phuket City Police launched multiple operations targeting suspected drug dens, netting a haul of hard drugs, digital scales, motorbikes and mobiles, all believed to be part of a local trafficking network.

In the first sting, officers swooped on Patipat Road in Phuket Town, arresting 48 year old Songwut ‘Ek’ Taeng-Uthai, and 42 year old Sarayut ‘Ek’ Hanphachonkit. The pair were found with 1,019.05g of ya ice, six meth pills (Yaba), three digital scales and two mobile phones suspected of being used to arrange deals.

Cops also impounded two motorcycles, a Honda Click 125 and a Honda Wave 100, worth around 150,000 baht, as part of the asset probe.

The two men have been charged with joint distribution of Category 1 narcotics, possession with intent to sell, and illegal use of the drugs.

In a second bust, police nabbed 35 year old Prayoon ‘A’ Chumbuachan, of Soi Ton Pho, after finding him in possession of 200mg of ya ice. He’s been charged with possession and use of a Category 1 narcotic.

Cops also executed a prior arrest warrant issued in September 2023 relating to a previous meth offence.

Meanwhile, in a third operation, officers raided another property on Soi Ton Pho, arresting 27 year old Samruthai ‘Meow’ Na Nakhon and Chatmethee ‘Beer’ Yongcha, also 27. The couple were caught with one Yaba pill and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the pair face charges of joint possession and illegal use of methamphetamine.

All five suspects have been transferred to Phuket City Police Station for prosecution. While no exact timeline was given for the arrests, police confirmed the operations are part of a wider investigation into a broader drug network operating in the area, Phuket News reported.

Police have yet to confirm whether the three cases are linked.