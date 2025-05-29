Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

A tragic accident in Ayutthaya province resulted in the death of a 35 year old motorcyclist after his motorcycle collided with the back of a truck in rainy conditions. The incident occurred today, May 29, at 12.30am on Rojana Road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Natdanai Borihan from the Uthai Police Station received a report of the accident, which took place at kilometre marker 14 in Khan Ham subdistrict, Uthai district. Emergency services, including volunteers from the Phuttha Sawan Foundation, quickly arrived at the scene amidst continuous rain.

The crash site revealed a grey Honda Forza motorcycle with licence plate 2 กก 1916 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, lying in the middle of the road. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged, and a black helmet was found nearby.

Additionally, debris from the motorcycle was scattered across the road. The deceased, identified as Thichakorn Srichiang from Chai Nat province, suffered serious head injuries.

It is believed that Thichakorn was returning to his accommodation in the Bang Pa-in area after work when the wet roads caused him to lose control and crash into the rear of a truck.

The truck, a white Isuzu with 12 wheels and a tarpaulin covering, was found approximately 50 metres from the crash site. The left rear side of the truck showed significant damage, including a broken tail light and deformed metal near the wheel arch.

The truck driver, 66 year old Sangwan, was travelling back to Chai Nat after delivering rice to Bangkok. He reported encountering the sudden noise of the collision while driving cautiously in the rain. He was shocked to find the motorcyclist had crashed into the back of his vehicle and was deceased at the scene.

Sangwan expressed his sorrow.

“When I realised he was also from Chai Nat, I was very sad.”

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that heavy rain may have contributed to Thichakorn losing control of his motorcycle, preventing him from braking in time to avoid the collision. Thichakorn ‘s family has been invited to provide further statements, and Sangwan will undergo a detailed questioning to determine the precise cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

The body of Thichakorn will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Science in Pathum Thani province for an autopsy before being returned to his family for religious rites.