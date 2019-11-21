Elderly British expat tries to save Thai man from bridge suicide attempt | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Elderly British expat tries to save Thai man from bridge suicide attempt
A 70 year old British expat tried unsuccessfully to prevent a depressed Thai man jumping from a bridge in Pattaya yesterday. The Pattaya News reports that police were notified around 5.30pm and rushed to the scene at a pedestrian bridge on Sukhumvit Road, where a 45 year old Thai man, named by police as Boontieng Saokaew, lay injured.
It’s understood that Mr Boontieng had been standing on the bridge, shouting and threatening to jump, when Briton David Bechter intervened. Mr Bechter ran to Boontieng and attempted to stop him jumping but was unable to stop him.
Boontieng, who is understood to be suffering from mental illness, sustained chest injuries in the fall and was rushed to Bang Lamung Hospital for treatment.
The Pattaya News reports that the bridge jump yesterday afternoon was his second attempt after he’d already been prevented from jumping earlier that morning.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Worker detains a man who was filming him in petrol station toilets
Laem Chabang police in Chon Buri were called to a petrol station in Sri Racha after an office worker caught a man trying to take photos of him in the stations’ public toilets.
The victim took it upon himself to detain the 27 year old man from Nakhon Sawan, and then called police. Police arrived, took the suspect away, and questioned him. The man admitted that he took a photo of the man in the men’s toilets.
He told police he had already deleted the photo. Police say he will still be prosecuted.
The incident happened at a petrol station on Sukhumvit Road heading towards Pattaya around 1 pm Monday.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Pattaya man wins 12 million baht in lottery
A Pattaya area man has scored a 12 million baht win in the national lottery drawn on November 16.
When reporters travelled to Lamung District, Chonburi Province, they met 39 year old Niran Manaram, his mother and daughter, all celebrating. Niran won the lottery on Saturday, with winnings totalling around 12 million baht.
Niran is the owner of an audio equipment rental shop and normally buys tickets for every lottery. He says he’s never won a major prize before and it was a dream come true for him. He still hasn’t fully grasped the reality of the win, he told reporters.
Niran says that he will donate his shop’s current audio equipment to his local temple and follow his dream of paying off all of his debts, expanding his business and buying his mother a new house.
It was reported that Nira didn’t pray to a tree or use any of the superstitious ‘techniques’ to select numbers for his winning lottery ticket.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
Police have confirmed that the former American fugitive, Bart Allen Helmus, who broke out of court and shot himself when confronted by police, died on Thursday evening at 6 pm after falling into a coma at Sa Kaew Hospital. He was taken off life support on Thursday after doctors revealed that he had been ‘braindead’ since admission a week before.
39 year old Helmus and his 30 year old Thai girlfriend Sirinapa Wisetrit were accused of trafficking a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and illegal possession of firearms.
He could have been be sentenced to life imprisonment or even death penalty for the drug-trafficking offence, according to police.
The couple escaped from the lower floor holding cells at the Pattaya Provincial Court on November 6, armed with a knife and a gun provided by another defendant Ton Ninthet. Helmus stabbed a court official, seriously injuring him before the three fled in a car. Up to 10 other people have been arrested in connection with the escape on charges of aiding and abetting fugitives.
The couple reportedly tried to escape to Cambodia but were tracked down by police, after three days of searching, in the border town of Sa Kaeo.
Police confirmed Helmus’ death with the American embassy to locate and inform his family. They also reported his death to his Thai partner.
SOURCE: The Nation
