Elderly British expat tries to save Thai man from bridge suicide attempt | The Thaiger

A 70 year old British expat tried unsuccessfully to prevent a depressed Thai man jumping from a bridge in Pattaya yesterday. The Pattaya News reports that police were notified around 5.30pm and rushed to the scene at a pedestrian bridge on Sukhumvit Road, where a 45 year old Thai man, named by police as Boontieng Saokaew, lay injured.

It’s understood that Mr Boontieng had been standing on the bridge, shouting and threatening to jump, when Briton David Bechter intervened. Mr Bechter ran to Boontieng and attempted to stop him jumping but was unable to stop him.

Boontieng, who is understood to be suffering from mental illness, sustained chest injuries in the fall and was rushed to Bang Lamung Hospital for treatment.

The Pattaya News reports that the bridge jump yesterday afternoon was his second attempt after he’d already been prevented from jumping earlier that morning.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News