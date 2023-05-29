Car slams into streetlamp, driver faces reckless driving charge

Photo Courtesy of Phuket News

A car accident occurred on a bypass road in Phuket, resulting in a streetlamp being knocked down. The incident took place today in the early hours of the morning, near a PTT petrol station on the southbound lanes of the road.

The vehicle involved was a white MG sedan with red license plates from Samut Sakhon. The car sustained significant damage to its front after colliding with the streetlamp, causing the light post to fall, reports Phuket News.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkasak Kwanwan of the Phuket City Police was informed of the accident at 5:05am. Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

The driver, Rotchana Sriserm, 24 years old, was given first aid at the scene before being transported to Dibuk Hospital. According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, Rotchana lost control of the vehicle while travelling southbound on the road, leading to the collision with the streetlamp.

The damaged MG sedan has been taken to the Phuket City Police Station as the investigation continues. Rotchana is expected to face at least one charge of reckless driving causing damage to government property, as confirmed by the police.

