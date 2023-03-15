Car crashes into Phuket power pole, two children and an adult injured

Crash in Phuket injured two children and an adult, photo by Phuket Raumjai Rescue.

A car crashed into a power pole in Phuket on Monday night, injuring two children and an adult. The sedan crashed into a power pole on Chao Fah – Suan Lueang Road in the Wichit sub-district of the main city district.

Rescuers arrived on the scene to find the sedan damaged in the middle of the road. The power pole on the central reservation was also damaged.

The adult and children were found inside the car and immediately transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment.

Wichit Police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash, The Phuket Express reported.

This news comes after last week, a Thai mother died after crashing into a power pole. The woman’s seven year old daughter was seriously injured.

The tragic motorbike crash happened in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province. Rescuers tried to perform CPR on the 41 year old mother, but she, unfortunately, passed away. Her daughter was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was under close medical attention. An eyewitness said the victim was driving her motorbike at a high speed before colliding with a power pole and being hurled to the ground with her daughter.

The Thailand Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s Road Safety Centre reported 2,440 road accidents during the annual “7 dangerous days” (December 29 to January 4) when people head to their hometowns to mark the new year.

During this time there were 2,437 injuries and 317 deaths, with Surat Thani having the highest number of accidents at 79 and Kanchanaburi with the highest number of injuries at 81. Chiang Rai recorded the most deaths at 15.