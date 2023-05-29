Foreign couple discovers dead body on Koh Larn in Chon Buri

Photo by นิราช/นันทพล ทิพย์ศรี via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

A foreign couple stumbled upon the dead body of a Thai man on Koh Larn while they were travelling on the island in Chon Buri province on Saturday, May 27. The mystery surrounding death has yet to be unravelled.

A Thai resident revealed on Facebook that he was enjoying Koh Larn beach when a foreign couple approached him, seeking assistance to contact police as they had found a corpse. The man did not understand the foreigners at first so they led him to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, he was confronted by a naked Thai man lying dead on the beach near the popular attraction called Pha Na Yak (Giant Face Cliff). The man said he was shocked and initially contacted National Institution for Emergency Medicine via 1669 instead of the police hotline 191.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving the notification. According to the police report, officers had to walk over a 1-kilometre walk to get to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered a dead Thai man aged about 40 to 50 years old laying face up on the beach.

The condition of the dead body raised numerous questions for the investigators. The man’s right arm was partially submerged in the sand, while his face and body displayed several visible bruises. Moreover, a severe wound was found on the back of his neck. Officers believe that the man died about 12 to 24 hours before his discovery.

The deceased was completely naked apart from his pants around his ankles. The man wore four pairs of pants including dark blue underwear, black shorts, long pants with elephant patterns, and ankle-length jeans.

Furthermore, he was wearing two different pairs of socks, one black and the other grey. About 3 to 4 metres away from the body was an olive-green jacket.

Follow us on :













Mueng Pattaya Police Station superintendent Thanapong Pothi told the Daily News that his team came across a concealed rock buried beneath the sand, which they suspected to be the weapon used to murder the deceased.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for a thorough autopsy to discover his identity and the cause of his death. Hopefully, it will lead to identifying the perpetrator.