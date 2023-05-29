Teen released after failing to charge for throwing baby in river

Photo: Daily News

A Nakhon Pathom Juvenile and Family Court released the mother of an 8 month old baby boy accused of throwing the baby into the Tha Chin River after the prosecutor failed to file charges within the 90-day deadline. The court is still investigating further, asking for clarification on five new points by July 25.

Upon arriving for her court appointment, the 17 yearold mother, Nim, and her father were accompanied by a representative from the Win-Win Foundation. After signing to acknowledge the postponement, the court returned the 9,000 baht (US$ 260) bail to the Win-Win Foundation. The representatives informed that the prosecutor did not file charges within the 90-day timeframe, and the girl will no longer be held accountable to the court while waiting for further inquiries.

The reason for the Nakhon Pathom Juvenile and Family Court prosecutor’s inability to file charges on time is due to further investigation is required into five additional issues. These queries will be answered by the investigating officer, who is expected to report back by Friday. The case will then be presented to the Director of Public Prosecution Region 7 for further examination and instructions, as it is deemed complex and interesting. The next court appointment has been set for 9am on July 25.

Unfortunately, there was also another shocking incident that happened in Nakhon Ratchasima province. In a horrific discovery, the charred body of a newborn baby girl was found discarded in a rubbish pile near a resort in Thailand‘s northeast Nakhon Ratchasima province. The incident was reported to the Pho Klang Police Station, leading authorities and rescue teams to investigate the disturbing scene.

The body was discovered in an empty lot across from a resort in the Pho Klang district. Wrapped in a cloth, the baby’s burnt corpse was found among the rubbish, leading authorities to believe it was brought from another location. The body was sent for an autopsy at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. To read more click here