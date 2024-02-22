British tourist injured in money dispute with Thai ladyboys in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Karon Police

Early morning in Karon, Phuket, saw a British tourist sustain a knife injury following a dispute over money with three local ladyboys in his condominium, located near the base of Kata Hill.

The incident was reported at 4am to Police Lieutenant Surasak Sudmuang of the Karon Police, who promptly arrived at the scene with his team to initiate an investigation.

The 23 year old British man, 23 had invited the three ladyboys from Patong to his condo. The agreed-upon price was 4,000 baht each, reported The Phuket News.

The situation escalated when the British man handed only one of them 2,000 baht, instructing the other two to leave. It was at this point that an altercation broke out, leading to a tussle over the British man’s wallet.

The narrative of the event varies slightly depending on the source. According to one version, the British man attacked the three ladyboys, even though it was confirmed that they had started tossing items around the room, causing damage.

Amid the chaos, one of the ladyboys armed themselves with a kitchen knife “for self-defence,” resulting in the British man sustaining a knife wound.

Two additional individuals reported minor injuries incurred during the fight and were subsequently transported to Dibuk Hospital. Another individual, who suffered a head injury and required stitches for a wound on their arm, was rushed to Chalong Hospital, as confirmed by the police.

Following the incident, two of the four individuals involved in the altercation were taken to Karon Police Station. As per the latest information, Karon Police are persisting with their investigation to press charges.

