Phuket

Black-out in parts of Patong tomorrow

1 hour ago

Some residents in Patong are being warned that the Patong Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has a scheduled blackout in parts of Patong from 9am to 5pm tomorrow (August 16). They say the interruption to electricity services is necessary to work on high-voltage power lines.

The affected area include Sirirat Road from Phuket Simon Cabaret to the Front Village Hotel.

The PEA apologises in advance for any inconveniences caused by the power cuts.

For more information about the blackout, please contact Patong PEA 076-345574.

PHOTOS: Patong PEA

Phuket

Yanui the crocodile has her DNA tests today

1 hour ago

August 15, 2018

Veterinarians from Mahidol University took blood from ‘Yanui’ the crocodile for DNA testing this morning. The results of Yanui’s precise species will have to wait for about two weeks.

Today (August 15), at the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Pa Khlok, officials and Veterinary staff visited Yanui to take blood samples for DNA testing. No microchip has been found on her so her origins remain a bit of a mystery.

Phuket’s travelling crocodile was finally caught at Layan Beach. The ‘Yanui’ crocodile (named by local Phuket reporters after the original beach it was sighted) was eventually caught at Layan Beach near Laguna last month after more than ten days of search operations, sightings and drone photos. Yang was first sighted off Yanui Beach in the south and made her way steadily up Phuket’s west coaches.

Read more about Yanui’s capture HERE.

Watch Yanui being a very good girl whilst vets take her blood…

    

PHOTOS: Paisarn Sukpunnapan

Phuket

Water to be shut off in Chalong tomorrow

3 hours ago

August 15, 2018

The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply in some areas of Chalong will be shut off from 9am tomorrow (August 16) until repair works can be completed.

Water will be shut off while work is being carried out on main pipes at the entrance of Soi Tanuthep on Chao Fa West Road in Chalong.  Areas to be affected include Tambol Chalong.

“Residents in these areas should save water to use during the period of the shut offs.  Water might have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience,” said the PWA.

For more information, please call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.

Phuket

Central Phuket opens on September 10

5 hours ago

August 15, 2018

The new Central Phuket is set to open its doors on September 10. The announcement was made at Centara Grand Beach Resort, also owned by the Central Pattana Group.

The concept of the new shopping centre, twice as big as the current Central Festival, is ‘The World Comes To Play’. The new complex will feature 20 of the world’s biggest luxury brands and three new attractions – ‘Tales of Thailand’, ‘Tribhum – the world’s first 3D walkthrough adventure park’ and ‘Aquaria – a modern format Aquarium’.

The shopping centre is also moving beyond just shopping experiences with a new ‘Star Catcher’ entertainment show which is described as an ‘innovative live performance 360 degree theatrical experience’.

Central Phuket claims its customers will be coming from a 50/50 mix – 50% domestic and 50% international visitors.

Central Pattana says the new shopping centre will help to stamp Phuket, internationally, as on of the world’s best ‘complete’ beach destinations to rival the French Riviera, Miami and Hawaii.

The Group have also announced that the new Central Phuket will be CPN’s first model for full-cycle waste reduction saying that they will have a complete system to reduce waste and separate and recycle rubbish. They say that they will be encouraging shoppers to use cloth bags and reduce the use of plastic bags.

There will be room for 4,200 cars, 4,800 motorbikes and 62 buses at the new Central Phuket

Central Pattana also announced this morning that they will be doing some major refurbishment of the current Central Festival. The two shopping centres are linked by a sky-bridge.

