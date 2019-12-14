Baby dumped on the steps of a bank in Rawai, Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Baby dumped on the steps of a bank in Rawai, Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Newshawk/Phuket Hotnews
On December 13, at about 4pm, Chalong police received a report about a baby found abandoned in front of Siam Commercial Bank, in Rawai.
At the scene, police found a baby boy with fair skin and appeared like a mix caucasian/Asian. The infant was crying but the witnesses who called police were trying to hold, comfort and feed the baby. The witnesses and the baby were escorted to Chalong police station. The people who found the baby told the police that they saw a couple fighting in front of the bank.
The man was western and the woman was Thai, which the witnesses believe were the parents of the baby. The man walked away before the woman put the baby down on the steps, in front of the bank, and then left the scene as well.
So the witnesses went to look after the baby and called the police.
Police sent the baby to Chalong Hospital for a checkup. The results indicate the baby boy is healthy and well. They also contacted Phuket children and family shelter, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to pick up the baby for further care while the police look for the parents.
Chalong police are currently checking the CCTV camera footage to try and identify the woman who abandoned the baby in front of the bank and believe that they will find the couple soon.
A big thanks to the people who found the baby and contacted the police.
STORY: Phuket Hotnews
Crime
Chonburi police arrest nine Chinese nationals for alleged amulet scam
Police have arrested nine Chinese nationals in an investigation into alleged amulet fraud in Chonburi, eastern Thailand.
The Nation reports that the accused were running a shop at a Chonburi temple, where they sold fake amulets and Buddha images for prices that ranged from 1,000 baht to over 10,000 baht. They are accused of working with tour agents to target Chinese tourists and part them from their cash.
The suspects all entered Thailand on tourist visas and rented the store at the temple from December 6. Some of the men also pretended to be employed by the temple and would offer to help Chinese tourists take part in a religious ceremony if they paid a fee.
The chief of the Immigration Police says the men’s actions have had a negative impact on Thailand’s reputation. They have now been transferred to local police custody for processing.
This time last year a similar scam was uncovered by The Thaiger in Kathu, Phuket but little seems to have been done about it and the Chinese buses keep racking up each day – rinse and repeat.
Also read about the fake plastic amulets sold in Phuket HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
Patong
Phuket’s economy is entering a period of recession – PSU report
PHOTO: kapumail
Phuket’s Prince of Songkla University Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism has completed a lengthy report about the health of the island’s tourism, saying that tourism and Phuket’s economy are in poor condition. Part of the report says that, despite a 4% rise in visitor numbers in 2019, revenue from tourism is falling.
“The economy of Phuket is entering a period of recession.”
Chayanon Phucharoen, the associate dean of research and graduate study at the faculty reports that Phuket’s economy is undergoing a transformation.
In the past decade there has been an enormous surge of new developments and new accommodation options, most outside of Patong. But the demographics of the tourist influx isn’t matching the hotel or developers’ plans.
“Annual economic growth in the province has been at 6% for the last two decades, but recently we observed a hiccup.”
“The days of sea, sand and sun… beer, bars and babes, are over.”
Chayanon refers to a Bank of Thailand survey showing the number of tourism operators in Phuket province had fallen sharply, despite rising tourist arrivals.
Chayanon blames, amongst other things, the strong baht for putting a brake on tourism spending, adding that digital disruption had funnelled tourist services and income towards online platforms controlled by outsiders, and a move away from on-island tour operators and vendors.
“Other conditions undermining the tourism sector included degraded beaches and poor road traffic safety.”
The study says that there is an urgent need for Phuket to create new tourism experiences instead of relying exclusively on its reputation for sea, sand and sun. And there was a move away from Patong as the main focus for the island’s future tourism.
But the report noted that it wasn’t only Phuket that was feeling the pinch of a stronger baht. Major tourist destinations such as Pattaya are also feeling the impact.
Amongst the bad news for Thailand’s main tourist hot-spots, Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary of Entertainment and Tourism Industry Association of Pattaya, says the town’s bars have recorded a 40% drop in custom from tourist so far this high season.
That report, by Sophon Cable TV, says that, though the Chinese still account for the highest number of visitors, many are now opting to explore Vietnam where the local currency is weaker and tourists can get more value for their money.
“In the evening, more tourists are staying within the confines of their hotels instead of venturing out to party at clubs or discos. Chinese tourists are also checking in pool villas and having parties instead of going out.”
On a positive note, there has been a huge influx of Indian visitors to Pattaya, who are attracted by the city’s lively night life but the report notes that their numbers may not grow any larger, so bar owners need to deal with this tough situation and adapt.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Events
Phuket road closures and areas to avoid Sunday morning
Sunday, December 15, Phuket locals and officials will gather to celebrate the arrival of the holy Buddha’s relic alongside other highly respected monks’ religious relics.
There will be parades and road closures in and around the Phuket Town area.The Phuket Municipality will close down the road from the the Phuket Post Office intersection all the way to Thalang Road – Yaowarat Road intersection.
The official announcement also mentioned that people should not park their vehicles on both sides of the road. The parade will take place from Dragon Park (72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park), then move to Thalang Road, Yaowarat Road then turn right into Dibuk Road, and go straight heading towards Luang Poh Road, then turn left to Surin Road before heading to the destination which is the Charoen Samanakij Temple at Toh Sae Hill.
Officials and police passed on information about the religious ceremonies and parade around Phuket Town yesterday.
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
