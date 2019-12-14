Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Social media users in Thailand have had plenty to say about a video that appears to show a couple having sex in the back of a tuk-tuk speeding through Bangkok.

Some would say using this particular mode of Bangkok transport is exhilarating enough without adding anything else into the mix, but the Chiang Rai Times reports that one couple decided to spice up their journey.

That decision has sent Thailand’s social media users into meltdown as they shared their collecting outrage the inappropriateness of the couple’s behaviour.

The video shows five passengers, three men and two women, travelling in a tuk-tuk as it travels through Bangkok in the early hours of the morning. One of the women can be seen sitting on the lap of one of the men, apparently without any underwear and apparently enjoy the intimate moment.

(We hope the tuk tuk didn’t hit any speed bumps, or worse, a pot hole)

The video was widely shared online, where it garnered over 200,000 views and earned the couple some harsh criticism from Thais. Social media users are calling on police to investigate the matter, saying the couple’s behaviour was disrespectful in a Buddhist country.

The video has now been removed from Facebook. But at the time of writing, it’s still available on YouTube (below).

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

A Thai woman has taken to social media in an attempt to track down the foreign man who saved her boyfriend’s father after he had chest pains and an apparent heart attack in Bangkok’s Lumpini Park. The Bangkok Post reports that a foreign man performed CPR on the man after he fell unconscious and his heart stopped beating.

Now the family wants him to know the patient is alive and recovering at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. They credit the foreigner with saving his life and wish to meet him to express their gratitude.

The girlfriend of the patient’s son has taken to Twitter in her quest to track him down, posting a photo taken as the foreign man performed CPR on her boyfriend’s father.

“I am looking for the foreigner in this photo. Please tell me if you find him. He is the one who saved the life of my boyfriend’s father on the afternoon of December 6. My boyfriend’s father had passed out and his heart had stopped beating. This foreigner performed CPR on him until his heart started beating. Rescue volunteers then rushed him to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. We want to thank him and tell him that the man he helped is now safe.”

Her message has been widely shared as other netizens help her in her bid to find the Good Samaritan.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Apple’s Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

11 hours ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

Apple’s Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Apple’s Tim Cook Visits Bangkok to meet with photographers, Students and WWDC (Apple Web Developers) scholarship winners

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was in and around Bangkok yesterday. Apple’s boss has been documenting the journey on his Twitter account. Tim kicked things off with a visit to the Wat Arun Buddhist temple on the Thonburi west bank of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.

“สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19)”Photo: twitter @tim_cook

Apple's Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour | News by The Thaiger

Jirasak Panpiansin is a Thai photographer whose portfolio appeared on Apple’s instagram account in April 2017. Cook later posted another tweet of him visiting students at Satit-Chulalongkorn school in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. There has been no official report of his visit to Thailand but the chief of the tech giant last week called on Seiko Advance in Japan and Singapore Airlines in Singapore.

Apple's Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour | News by The Thaiger Apple's Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour | News by The Thaiger Apple's Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour | News by The Thaiger

