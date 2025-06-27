Aussie man searches for long-lost Thai mother, makes public plea

A 38 year old Australian man is making an emotional plea for help as he embarks on a mission that has consumed his entire life—finding his Thai mother.

Jeffrey, who was separated from his mother when he was just a child, has spent decades searching for answers, clinging to the hope of a reunion.

Born in Phuket, Jeffrey lived with his family until his parents separated. His father took him and his younger brother back to Australia, and since then, the family has been lost to time. Despite Jeffrey’s repeated questions about his mother, the answers were always the same: “I don’t know.”

At 18, determined to find his roots, Jeffrey started working hard to save money for a return to Phuket. He hoped that with the right resources, he could finally reconnect with the woman who had been part of his life for so little time. Once back in Phuket, Jeffrey sought help from the local police to find his mother, but language barriers hindered his efforts.

Without an English interpreter, the officers used a language translation program to assist, but they still found no clues. His mother’s 13-digit ID number was missing from his birth certificate, making it nearly impossible to track her down.

The search took a more emotional turn when Jeffrey’s father was diagnosed with cancer. In his father’s final days, Jeffrey and his brother visited him at the hospital daily.

Desperate for some form of closure, Jeffrey asked his father, “Do you want to see your mother one last time?” But his father remained silent, and he passed away without seeing the woman he once loved, reported Amarin TV.

Now, over 30 years after being separated from his mother, Jeffrey refuses to give up on finding her. He longs to meet her, take care of her, and hear her story.

Will this lifelong quest finally have a happy ending, or will the search remain unfulfilled?

This emotional journey will be featured on the TV programme อีเต้ยอีจัน, airing tomorrow, June 28, at 1pm, following the Amarin noon news on Amarin TV HD, Channel 34.