Phuket governor's China trip boosts cancer care and green tech

Facilities will enhance Vachira Phuket Hospital's new radiation therapy building

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwanarat recently led a high-profile delegation to Guangdong province, China, on a fact-finding mission to explore cutting-edge cancer treatment, modern urban development, and green technology.

The visit, which aimed at boosting Phuket’s public health services and advancing its vision of becoming a smart, low-carbon city, is set to provide invaluable insights for the island’s future.

On Saturday, June 21, Governor Sophon was accompanied by key provincial officials and business leaders, including Thanusak Phuengdet, President of the Andaman Chamber of Commerce, and Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce. The group also included Somkid Chokong, Advisor to the Governor of Phuket, and Thiraphong Chuaychu, the Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer.

The delegation’s first stop was the Guangzhou RoyalLee Cancer Centre, where they were welcomed by Li Min, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors. The hospital presented its integrated approach to cancer treatment, combining Western and Chinese medicine with a focus on precision radiotherapy, minimally invasive therapy, and nuclear medicine.

Recognised as a top-tier cancer hospital in China, the centre is accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI). The delegation was also shown around the Guangzhou Taihe Cancer Hospital, which is pioneering the use of two proton therapy systems: the Varian ProBeam and IBA Proteus+.

The insights gained from these world-class facilities are expected to significantly benefit Phuket’s upcoming Radiation Therapy Building at Vachira Phuket Hospital, which is set to become a comprehensive cancer treatment centre.

Funded largely by private donations, this new facility aims to expand cancer care access, reduce patient congestion, and ease the need for residents to travel to other provinces for treatment.

The delegation continued their study tour on Sunday, June 22, visiting the Fushan Industrial Park, operated by Guanghuantou Company.

The modern industrial hub, renowned for its focus on clean energy, carbon reduction, and circular economy principles, processes municipal and hazardous waste while promoting a “garden-style” design that integrates green spaces and quality worker accommodation.

The park’s sustainable development model aligns with Phuket’s goal of becoming a smart, low-carbon city that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility.

The group also toured the AIMA electric bicycle factory, a leader in the production of eco-friendly transport. AIMA’s investment in carbon-free manufacturing aligns with Phuket’s efforts to promote clean technology and sustainable urban development, reported The Phuket News.

Governor Sophon’s delegation will return to Phuket on Thursday, June 26, after a successful mission that strengthens Phuket’s drive toward modernising its infrastructure with a focus on public health and sustainability.

Meanwhile, in a separate diplomatic exchange, Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), met with Wang Hong, Mayor of Guiyang City, Guizhou province, to discuss opportunities in culture, tourism, and education.

This visit marks a key step in Phuket’s ongoing efforts to enhance its international partnerships, especially with China, as part of its commitment to mutual development and cultural exchange.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
