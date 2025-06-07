‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

Street racing is once again plaguing Pattaya, with groups of Middle Eastern tourists — often referred to by locals as “Arabian racers” — taking over Sukhumvit Road in broad daylight.

A viral dashcam clip circulating online shows three helmetless riders blasting off at a red light near Na Jomtien, treating the road like a racetrack while ignoring all traffic laws.

The clip has reignited outrage among residents, many of whom say the issue has spiralled beyond noisy nuisance. “This is a serious safety threat — not just for drivers and pedestrians, but for the riders themselves,” one local posted on social media.

This isn’t the first time Pattaya has battled illegal street racing. Weekend nights have regularly seen groups of up to 50 bikes — often a mix of Thai teens and foreign nationals — performing wheelies, revving modified exhausts, and causing mayhem along the city’s main artery.

Police have attempted to clamp down on the chaos. Previous crackdowns resulted in confiscated bikes, arrests of underage riders, and warnings to parents. Officers also urged local bike rental shops to thoroughly check customers’ licences and identities, particularly during the High Season.

However, the shift to daytime stunts suggests that the racers are becoming bolder — or simply don’t fear the consequences.

“These riders have no respect for Thai traffic laws,” one officer said. “We are now increasing surveillance during daytime hours and will prosecute offenders, both locals and foreigners, to the fullest extent of the law.”

Local business owners and residents fear the behaviour could damage Pattaya’s reputation as a family-friendly destination. Tourists out for a quiet afternoon have reported near misses and deafening engine noise, while residents say the city’s roads are becoming increasingly unsafe, reported Pattaya Mail.

The return of the so-called “Arabian racers” highlights broader concerns about law enforcement and tourism regulation in one of Thailand’s most visited cities.

Police have promised more patrols and are urging the public to report dangerous riders via the city’s official hotline. Officers also reminded rental operators that failure to verify licences could result in penalties.