‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

Dashcam shows helmetless racers speeding off near Na Jomtien

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
406 1 minute read
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Street racing is once again plaguing Pattaya, with groups of Middle Eastern tourists — often referred to by locals as “Arabian racers” — taking over Sukhumvit Road in broad daylight.

A viral dashcam clip circulating online shows three helmetless riders blasting off at a red light near Na Jomtien, treating the road like a racetrack while ignoring all traffic laws.

The clip has reignited outrage among residents, many of whom say the issue has spiralled beyond noisy nuisance. “This is a serious safety threat — not just for drivers and pedestrians, but for the riders themselves,” one local posted on social media.

This isn’t the first time Pattaya has battled illegal street racing. Weekend nights have regularly seen groups of up to 50 bikes — often a mix of Thai teens and foreign nationals — performing wheelies, revving modified exhausts, and causing mayhem along the city’s main artery.

Related Articles

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again | News by Thaiger

Police have attempted to clamp down on the chaos. Previous crackdowns resulted in confiscated bikes, arrests of underage riders, and warnings to parents. Officers also urged local bike rental shops to thoroughly check customers’ licences and identities, particularly during the High Season.

However, the shift to daytime stunts suggests that the racers are becoming bolder — or simply don’t fear the consequences.

“These riders have no respect for Thai traffic laws,” one officer said. “We are now increasing surveillance during daytime hours and will prosecute offenders, both locals and foreigners, to the fullest extent of the law.”

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again | News by Thaiger

Local business owners and residents fear the behaviour could damage Pattaya’s reputation as a family-friendly destination. Tourists out for a quiet afternoon have reported near misses and deafening engine noise, while residents say the city’s roads are becoming increasingly unsafe, reported Pattaya Mail.

The return of the so-called “Arabian racers” highlights broader concerns about law enforcement and tourism regulation in one of Thailand’s most visited cities.

Police have promised more patrols and are urging the public to report dangerous riders via the city’s official hotline. Officers also reminded rental operators that failure to verify licences could result in penalties.

Latest Thailand News
5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht Thailand News

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

4 minutes ago
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck Bangkok News

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

31 minutes ago
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers Business News

Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

2 hours ago
Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets Phuket News

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

2 hours ago
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again Pattaya News

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

3 hours ago
Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district Bangkok News

Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

3 hours ago
Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort Pattaya News

Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort

3 hours ago
Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut Thailand News

Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut

4 hours ago
Princess Sirindhorn opens National Rice and Farmers Day event Thailand News

Princess Sirindhorn opens National Rice and Farmers Day event

4 hours ago
Monster rains, surging seas and storm warnings slam Thailand Thailand News

Monster rains, surging seas and storm warnings slam Thailand

4 hours ago
Thailand’s long-delayed airport high-speed rail finally back on track Thailand News

Thailand’s long-delayed airport high-speed rail finally back on track

5 hours ago
Thai woman finds 12 million baht in plastic box at condo rubbish area Thailand News

Thai woman finds 12 million baht in plastic box at condo rubbish area

21 hours ago
Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction in land dispute with Cambodia Thailand News

Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction in land dispute with Cambodia

21 hours ago
4 suspects questioned after murder of gay Thai man in Surin Crime News

4 suspects questioned after murder of gay Thai man in Surin

21 hours ago
Phuket marine life in crisis as biologists save species Phuket News

Phuket marine life in crisis as biologists save species

22 hours ago
Thai woman left to raise daughters and repay debt after husband comes out Thailand News

Thai woman left to raise daughters and repay debt after husband comes out

22 hours ago
Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries Pattaya News

Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries

22 hours ago
Smuggler killed in Chiang Mai clash, 200k meth pills seized Chiang Mai News

Smuggler killed in Chiang Mai clash, 200k meth pills seized

23 hours ago
Thailand secures 12 Saab Gripen jets in 60 billion baht deal Thailand News

Thailand secures 12 Saab Gripen jets in 60 billion baht deal

23 hours ago
Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client Thailand News

Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client

24 hours ago
Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual Tourism News

Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual

1 day ago
Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day

1 day ago
Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies Thailand News

Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies

1 day ago
Thai man found dead in hammock after suspected accidental strangulation Thailand News

Thai man found dead in hammock after suspected accidental strangulation

1 day ago
Phuket tackles plastic pollution for World Environment Day Phuket News

Phuket tackles plastic pollution for World Environment Day

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
406 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Nicolas
Richard Nicolas
1 hour ago

And at home they run against the “nonbelievers”

0
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries

Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries

22 hours ago
Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

1 day ago
Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam

Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam

1 day ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

2 days ago
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x