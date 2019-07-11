An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found off Karon Beach Yesterday | The Thaiger

Phuket
An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found off Karon Beach Yesterday
PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket
An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found was found floating off Karon Beach yesterday (Wednesday).
Karon police received a report about the dead body floating in the sea, about 500 metres from the Karon Beach just after 6pm. The body was a male, appeared to be a westerner but without any documentation or ID to indicate who he is or where he was from.
The man was wearing a black tank top, blue sport shorts, black socks and black Adidas sneakers with white soles. An initial investigation by the team of Vachira Hospital at the scene found that the man didn’t have any obvious injuries. His body was sent to the hospital in Samkong for a more thorough autopsy.
The person who found the body said that he was driving his boat around the area and found the body floating in the sea so he contacted the police and, together with Ruamjai Foundation rescue workers, dragged the body ashore near Nong Harn in Karon Beach.
Police are continuing their investigation to identify the victim and will contact the consul to alert the man’s relatives.
Environment
Phuket’s looming high season water crisis
PHOTOS: Siraphat Kanphonngam
Water shortages are almost a certainty for Phuket in the next high season with the rainfall for this year’s wet season well below average.
The island’s three main catchments – Bang Neow Dam off Srisoonthorn Road, Bang Wad dam in Kathu and Khlong Kratha dam in Chalong – have all increased in their water levels since the dams dropped to historically low levels back in April. But not much.
Read the story about the water shortages at the end of the last high-season HERE.
We are nearly at the centre point of the annual wet season but the levels in the dam, by The Thaiger’s estimate, are still less than 20-25% capacity. Without significant increases in rain levels, well beyond the annual average rainfall, the island will be facing acute water shortages by the middle of the busy festive and new year business season, probably before the end of January 2020.
The hope for heavier rainfall would be against the trend of lower rainfalls already in 2019.
This year’s monsoonal contributions from the sky have been below average with only two short spans of heavy rainfall falling in Phuket since the west season kicked late April.
In March and April this year water trucks became more numerous around the island than the ubiquitous passenger vans. Price gouging for water was common and secondary water storages, like some of the old tin-mine lakes, certainly not potable water supplies, were used as a resource to keep communities supplied. Hardest hit were residents in the Rassada are, east of Phuket Town. For most of March and April the residents had little or no water supply.
Read that story HERE.
Official water restrictions were threatened but never actioned by the local water authority or the Phuket Governor during the shortages earlier this year.
Phuket
Thai health authorities investigate Australian couples’ claim of illness after eating pad thai in Phuket
The Thai Disease Control Department says they’re investigation claims by a Perth couple that they went through “two years of hell” after eating a plate of Pad Thai while visiting Phuket on holiday in 2017.
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth, along with their two children, visited Thailand in 2017. Once back in Perth they both began to feel unwell, drained of energy and struggling even to get out of bed.
Following extensive tests, doctors found that they were hosting Dientamoeba fragilis, a parasite, which they say they contracted from a Pad Thai dish they had eaten at an ‘upmarket’ food court in Phuket, Thailand.
Read the full story and the couple’s claims HERE on The Thaiger.
Disease Control Department director-general, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanaying- charoenchai, says that Thailand has effective monitoring systems to ensure food safety through the Food and Drug Administration Office, the Health Department, the Medical Science Department, the Agriculture Ministry and private networks dedicated to food safety.
Commenting on ‘Dientamoeba fragilis’, he explained that it is not harmful to people who are in good health and ruled out the possibility that the parasite came from the Pad Thai because it would have been fried.
Ryan Prigg, speaking on Australia’s Channel 7 news, vowed never to return to Thailand, saying the experience had put them through the worst two years of their lives.
‘Dientamoeba fragilis’ is a species of single-celled protozoa found in the digestive tract of some humans, pigs and gorillas. It causes gastrointestinal upset in some people, but not in others. It is a common cause of diarrhea, chronic diarrhea and fatigue.
Original story: Thai PBS
Patong
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
A Perth couple, Stacey Barnes and her husband Ryan Prigg, who ran their personal wellbeing business, ended up unwell for nearly two years, because of a debilitating parasite that they say they caught whilst holidaying in Thailand in 2017.
The have blamed the incident on a rogue plate of pad thai they ate at a food court at an ‘upmarket’ shopping centre in Phuket (not named). The couple paid A$6 per plate, about 130 baht.
Pad thai, or phad thai, is a stir-fried rice noodle dish commonly served as a street food and at most restaurants in Thailand.
They were staying at a “6 star” hotel in Kata, a popular west coast resort beach south of Patong, during their stay. They said the first four days of their stay was ‘perfect’ – sightseeing, hiking and swimming in their private pool attached to their villa – according to the news.com.au report.
“Everything was perfect, we didn’t eat on the streets or go anywhere risky, everything seemed perfect,” said Stacey.
But everything came crashing down when they started feeling ill at their hotel that night.
“Ryan and I both came down with fevers, we knew something wasn’t right.”
The couple reported that they were sweating, “had the shakes” and realised they had contracted some form of food poisoning. They urgently booked the first flight they could get out of Phuket and returned home, very ill and frantic to find out what was wrong with them.
Eventually, long after their arrival back in Perth, Australia, the ‘bug’ was diagnosed as a tiny parasite – Dientamoeba fragilis – which had located itself in their intestines, and, they claimed, ruined their health and the business they were working so hard to build.
They claimed the parasite left them feeling “like zombies” and impacted on their ability to work even making it difficult for them to get out of bed in the mornings. They say some of the side-effects of the parasite gave them wild swings of constipation then extreme diarrhoea. Stacey says they also developed cold sores on their faces and ulcers in their mouths.
Back in Perth they did the rounds of local GPs (general practitioners) in desperation to regain their health. Stacey says they visited three doctors who were unable to identify the cause of their fatigue and illness. One doctor told them… “You’ll just have to learn to live with it.”
“I thought to myself… If I have to live with this, it’s not worth living at all because this was not OK,” she told news.com.au
“I was parenting, we were trying to keep our business alive, and I was working full-time every day with this parasite inside of me.”
But last November, Stacey and Ryan finally found a doctor who was a specialist in digestive parasites and they were final able to get some answers and a proper diagnosis. The doctor diagnosed the problem as “Dientamoeba fragilis” and prescribed antibiotics, iron transfusions, vitamin supplements and probiotics.
“Once we had the infusion, it was like someone had switched us back on and we were ourselves again.”
Stacey and Ryan, now full recovered, swear they will never visit Asian countries again but want their experience to serve as a warning to others, that “these things can and do happen”.
“People get ‘Bali Belly’ and come home and think it’s all good, but that changes your entire gut bacteria for the rest of your life.”
Stacey said the experience forced them to put their business on hold for 10 months – one little parasite changed their lives.
“This had a massive impact on our family and changed the course of our life forever.”
SOURCE: news.com.au
The Thaiger Newsletter
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Somkid says new Thai Government will speed up stimulus spending as growth falters
Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off
Old pub goes up in smoke this morning in Pattaya
An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found off Karon Beach Yesterday
Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri
Talks resume in the ongoing China-US trade spat
Phuket’s looming high season water crisis
Return to Tham Luang Cave – a personal perspective
Top 10 tips for marketing if you’re a small to medium business
Thailand rice exports droop due to strong baht
Rayong man sells cut-price meth pills to local young teenagers
New airline Vinpearl Air to enter Vietnam’s aviation market
New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King
Police raid Phang Nga drug dealer with more than 100,000 meth pills
Thai junta retains power to detain people without charge
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
Trending
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas
- Thailand3 days ago
Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell
- Phuket3 days ago
Indian tourists filling the gap as Chinese eschew Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Chiang Mai hotels battle disruptors
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road
- Bangkok3 days ago
‘Net idol’ arrested over monetising online porn and gambling