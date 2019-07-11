Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Some farmers in Don Jedi district of Suphan Buri, one of Thailand’s “rice bowl” provinces, are turning to using household waste water to irrigate their parched farmland. Suphan Buri is a province immediately north-west of Bangkok.
Desperate to save his 3.2 hectares of rice paddy fields in Village 5, Tambon Don Jedi, rice farmer Narong Wongsuwan told Thai PBS that he decided to redirect water from a ravine, which has been turned into an open drain for household waste water, onto his farmland for the past four days.
Although there is still a small amount of water in the irrigation canals, he said he prefers to save it for consumption.
Narong said he believes the household effluent that he pumps onto his farmland is free from toxic chemicals because there is no factory in his community.
He added that, if he did not pump the waste water for use, other farmers might do the same and the ravine may run dry as well.
It was reported that farmers in Suphan Buri, and those in neighboring Chainat province, have started fighting for water to feed their rice crops because they rely on the same Khlong Makhamthao Uthong as the main source of water for irrigation and consumption.
Farmers located further downstream of Khlong Makhamthao Uthong hare complaining that most of the water is used by farmers living upstream, leaving very little water for them.
Original story: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Concrete pieces from Ari BTS station in Bangkok fall on road below
PHOTOS: Isara Ariyachaipanich
Concrete panelling has fallen from the Ari skytrain station. Luckily there was no one injured.
Isara Ariyachaipanich posted photos on his Facebook page showing a huge slab of concrete laying on the road beneath the structure of the Ari BTS station. The concrete fell onto Phayon Yothin Road, near a local bus station.
“It was so good it didn’t hit anyone. Bus driver moved it to the side of the road. If it had hit a car or a motorcycle, there would be a dead person.”
Isara said he has messaged BTS officials through their Facebook page, but the operators have not responded or issued a statement about the incident. Isara posted the photos at about 7am Wednesday. The post has been shared more than 3,600 times and accumulated 2,100 comments.
Bangkok
48 illegal Pakistanis rounded up in Bangkok raid
PHOTO: The Nation
Children are among 48 Pakistani nationals rounded up by Bangkok Immigration police this week at an apartment in the Bang Na district. Most had overstayed their visas while several didn’t have any travel documents at all.
The raid in Soi Baring netted 26 passport holders and 14 with no documents plus another eight people who carried cards indicating they had registered to apply for refugee status with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). Of the 48 migrants, 24 had overstayed their visa, three had illegally entered the country and the remaining 21 were “accompanying persons” according to the police.
Immigration Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung told the media some of the overstayers had entered Thailand as early as 2013. Police believe the eight holders of UNHCR cards were not successful in obtaining refugee status.
The Immigration Police Bureau will now contact the Social Development and Human Security Ministry as well as refugee-advocate organisations to help screen the 48 Pakistanis, check for signs of human trafficking and ensure they are placed in a safe environment.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Original article by Daniel Lorenzzo | Magazine Hong Kong
A study by navigation company TomTom conducted tests on metropolitan congestion. It’s used data from Bangkok, Mexico City, Jakarta and three Chinese cities – Chongqing, Beijing and Chengdu. The study points out that wherever there is an economic hub, congestion follows and frustration among commuters along with it.
40% of people in the surveys say their daily commute is the worst part of their day. Could the world’s most congested cities ease commuter woes with flexible working?
On public transport, travellers often experience crowded conditions, stress, discomfort, disruption, delay, feelings of time being ‘wasted’ and to top it off, their wallets are hit. But the scale of the congestion problems means it can’t be solved without businesses intervening and changing the working hours and flexibility of employee contracts.
Many companies in cities with high urban densities are already adopting hybrid models that incorporate flexible working. This can leverage a positive impact on their workforce and company expenditure, since capital and operational expenditure costs in the flexible working model are covered by providers.
Research has shown that that switching to flexible working, working closer to home or cutting out the commute entirely, could reduce levels of carbon dioxide emissions by 214 million tonnes per year, by 2030. Furthermore, if the growth in flexible working continues to increase at its current speed, people around the world would save over 3.53 billion hours commuting every year by 2030.
In line with the UN’s ‘12 Years to Act on Climate Change’ campaign, actively reducing the number of commuters pouring into the world’s biggest cities may be one of the best ways that we can take action and start to roll back the clock on climate change. The benefit to businesses, is that it will be future proofed as the working world continues to modernise and more of us develop careers that work for us, through a combination of flexible working methods.
Would your company look at adopting flexible work hours to allow you to arrive earlier or leave later to ease the peak loads on Bangkok’s public transport and roads?
The post ‘Tackling Commuter Congestion’ appeared first on Magazine Hong Kong.
