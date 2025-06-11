Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive?

Decline in tourist numbers threatens national economy

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
June 11, 2025
94 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Thailand’s tourism industry is facing a critical turning point, according to Yuthasak Supasorn, Chairman of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and former governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

While Thai tourism has weathered numerous crises in the past, it is now confronted with a significant structural change and a noticeable decline in tourist numbers.

“Thai tourism has been a key driver of our economy, but it is now at a crossroads,” Supasorn stated. “The landscape is shifting, and recent figures show a worrying downturn.”

According to data for the first five months of 2025, Thailand saw 14.3 million foreign tourists, a 2.7% decline from the previous year. The biggest concern is the sharp contraction in the Asian market, which makes up nearly 63% of all visitors.

The number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s largest source of foreign visitors, dropped by a staggering 32.7%, falling from 2.91 million in 2024 to 1.95 million this year. The sharp decline has created a ripple effect, with average daily arrivals dropping from 21,300 in January to just 10,000 in May.

Photo of Yuthasak Supasorn courtesy of TAT Newsroom

This year marks the first time in 12 years that Chinese tourist arrivals are expected to fall below 5 million. If this trend continues, the number of Chinese visitors in 2025 could be as low as 4-5 million, a far cry from the pre-pandemic peak of 11.1 million.

A significant factor in this downturn is the negative perceptions surrounding Thailand, fuelled in part by the controversial film No More Bets, which highlighted issues such as scams, human trafficking, and safety concerns. According to a survey by Dragon Trail International, the number of Chinese tourists expressing concerns about travelling to Thailand has doubled.

“The perception of Thailand as an unsafe destination has had an impact,” Supasorn explained.

To reverse the trend, Supasorn called for a major transformation in Thai tourism, advocating for a focus on quality, sustainability, and diversification.

“We need to create a new era of tourism, focusing on better targets, better quality, and a better future.”

Photo courtesy of Come to Pattaya

The proposed strategy includes accelerating the return of Chinese tourists while targeting new markets such as India, which is expected to surpass Russia as the third-largest source of visitors, thanks to the implementation of free visa policies.

Supasorn also stressed the importance of attracting high-income tourists and promoting domestic tourism as a stable revenue stream.

Additionally, Thailand must improve its global competitiveness, which has been declining, as reflected in the 2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index, where Thailand dropped 12 places to 47th.

To address these issues, Supasorn proposed enhancing safety and hygiene standards, creating new tourist routes, and positioning Thailand as a leader in sustainable tourism, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Thailand must adapt or risk being left behind. The time for change is now.”

With these recommendations, Thailand aims to re-establish itself as a top global tourist destination, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability in the face of evolving challenges.

