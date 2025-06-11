Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth

A heartbroken Indian man was rushed to hospital in Pattaya after he reportedly sprayed mosquito repellent into his own mouth, and went into violent shock.

Rescue workers were called to a five-storey commercial block in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung today, June 11, after the man, identified as 33 year old Devaraj, was found foaming at the mouth and vomiting in a rental room.

He was discovered by his girlfriend’s 14 year old son, who said the man had been arguing with his mum the night before, and she’d vanished shortly after.

“When I opened the door, I saw him lying on the bed, writhing and foaming. He told me he sprayed mosquito repellent in his mouth, so I called for help right away.”

Medics from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation raced to the scene and gave Devaraj emergency treatment before transferring him to Pattaya Pathomkhun Hospital. He was reportedly in a state of shock and barely coherent.

A nearly empty can of insect spray was found near the balcony, suggesting it had been discarded or dropped after the act. The room showed no signs of a struggle, only a suitcase packed with clothes, hinting the man may have been preparing to leave town.

Locals told rescuers that the man had been staying in the area for a while and had recently started dating the teen’s mother. But following a fierce row the night before, the woman reportedly switched off her phone and disappeared without a trace.

Distraught and unable to reach her, Devaraj may have taken the drastic step in an emotional spiral.

Police said it appeared to be a case of self-harm following a domestic dispute, and no foul play was suspected.

As of press time, Devaraj remains under observation at the hospital, with doctors monitoring his condition and potential toxic effects from ingesting the chemical, reported Workpoint News.

Officials reminded the public that mental health support is available and urged anyone feeling overwhelmed to seek help before taking dangerous actions.