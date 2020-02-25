After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move | The Thaiger

Phuket
After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move
But not too far! One of Phuket’s most iconic restaurants, a firm local favourite, Baan Rim Pa, is moving after 32 years. The multi-award-winning bastion of the resort island’s dining scene, long located in Patong, will be absorbed into its newer location farther north in Kalim, while its daughter outlets, Da Maurizio and Joes Downstairs will be shuttered. Baan Rim Pa Group’s executive manager & marketing director Sue Ultmann explained in an email to patrons yesterday:
“The original Baan Rim Pa restaurant opened as a 32-seat restaurant well over 30 years ago, it then grew into a 200-seat restaurant. After a few years came Da Maurizio Beach Side (originally “Bar Ristorante”), and for those who remember, then came Otowa Japanese restaurant which changed into Joe’s Downstairs around 15 years ago.”
“Over the years we have been delighted to welcome guests from around the world. However, times change and although we extended our lease over the years, the final lease has now expired.”
“We will be closing the operation at Da Maurizio Beach Side and Joe’s Downstairs, Baan Rim Pa Patong on April 1 will move 1.9km north to its new location and merge with Baan Rim Pa Kalim, located opposite Kalima Resort & Spa, which the group built, opened and have been operating for the past four years.”
The newer location, based on the same design and ambience of the older Band Rim Pa in Patong, is just a kilometre up the road towards Kamala, with a stunning location looking back at the Patong Skyline and out to Phuket’s sunsets.
“If you haven’t already visited, I can promise a magnificent location which offers everything the same, and more as the current location… panoramic sea views, piano bar, extensive wine cellar, amazing cocktails, exceptional Royal Thai cuisine and of course our wonderful team to take care of you.”
Da Maurizio Beach Side closes this Friday, and Joe’s Downstairs will close Tuesday, March 31. Baan Rim Pa Patong will relocate on April 1, 2020.
“Hopefully you will have time to visit our restaurants before the changes, and we look forward to seeing you at Baan Rim Pa’s new location 294/4 Prabaramee Rd, Kalim, in the future.”
“The management and team would like to thank you for the support over the years and look forward to seeing you soon.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Food Scene
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
Bangkok’s Chinatown and its historic Phran Nakhon district are home to some of the city’s most storied and beloved restaurants. But rather than brave Bangkok’s notorious traffic, The Thaiger suggests taking public transport, the MRT’s Blue “heritage” Line for maximum convenience. There are heaps of historic landmarks and temples nearby like Sao Chingcha (Giant Swing), Wat Traimit, the Golden Mount/Wat Saket temple, the Phan Fa Lilat Bridge and the Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall, so take this opportunity to do some exploring.
The best three Chinatown eateries are about 1 to 1.7 kilometres from the splendidly designed Wat Mangkon station, while the four in Phra Nakhon are all within 1.6 kilometres of the next stop, Sam Yot station. While none has a Michelin star (yet!) here are a few from The Michelin Guide Thailand:
Phan Fa (Bib Gourmand)
This old school, family-run restaurant opened in 1939 and is famous for Hainanese chicken rice. Their succulent steamed crab claws bring back childhood memories for many long-time patrons. Other popular dishes include their exceptional, fragrant crab fried rice, deep-fried pork intestines, vermicelli with seafood, boiled snapper head soup with taro, and the obligatory plateful of sweet and fresh peeled Nakhon Chai Si pomelos for dessert.
S.B.L. (Bib Gourmand)
S.B.L. (short for Somboonlarb) has served traditional Teochew (Chiuchow) cuisine for well over sixty years. Elegantly furnished, the restaurant offers ten different set menus featuring a wide assortment of dishes including their highly recommended stewed fish maw and XO scallops. Other signature specialties are Peking duck, whole BBQ pork, boiled whole chicken, fried lobster with ginkgo seeds, stewed goose legs, and for dessert, ginkgo in hot syrup and fried rice balls (bua loy).
Sae Phun (Bib Gourmand)
Sae Phun has been serving our most beloved comfort food, Khao Na Kai (Chicken Stew on Rice), for over eighty years; a popular one-plate meal of juicy, tender bite-size pieces of chicken cooked in a rich, deeply flavorful gravy and poured over rice or noodles. It’s served with a crispy fried egg on top and slices of sweet and fatty kun chiang (dry Chinese pork sausage) that balances out the savory stew, and garnished with fresh coriander and sliced green chilies. If you need some good old-fashioned comfort food, indulge yourself with this hearty and warming culinary staple.
The Thaiger recommends checking the Michelin Guide for addresses and opening hours.
SOURCE: The Michelin Guide ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand
Chicken feet skin extracted by mouth, factory explains
A factory in the northeastern Nong Khai province had some explaining to do after a video went viral showing employees using their mouths to extract the skin from chicken feet. The skin of chicken feet, (called leb mue nang in Thai), is a delicacy for many Thais that’s often used in spicy salad dishes.
Netizens were shocked to see employees picking up chicken feet and using their teeth to separate skin from bone before spitting it into a tub, all done extremely quickly.
The provincial governor, authorities from the Nong Khai Provincial Public Health Office and other officials went to inspect the factory in Nong Khai City on Wednesday. Officials tested the product for contamination and dangerous chemicals, and results were negative.
The 31 year old factory owner Nonglak told authorities says she’s been processing chicken foot skin for 5 years. The chicken feet are bought in bulk, and 400-500 kilograms of the skins are sold to customers every day.
Nong says at first the factory used pliers but it took about 5 minutes to skin one chicken foot and customers didn’t want the product because the skin was mangled and unattractive. She discovered that allowing employees to use their mouths to skin the feet worked 5 times faster and yielded a better product.
Since the video went viral, Nonglak has promised to retrain her employees to use the pliers again. Other factories have also been warned and will be changing to pliers as well. Nonglak has temporarily closed her factory until her staff have mastered the use of the pliers. She also revealed that employees get regular dental health care.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hot News
MSG makes a comeback with a new campaign against the ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’
MSG, or monosodium glutamate, a common seasoning in many foods from Doritos, to salad-dressing and Thai food, is making a come back. Not that it really went away. But there was 50 years or so when it suffered, unreasonably, a poor reputation.
For years it was branded an unhealthy processed ingredient despite a lack of supporting scientific evidence. It became the whipping boy of Chinese restaurants with people alleging they would suffer from symptoms like dizziness and palpitations after eating Chinese food seasoned with MSG. It even earned the nickname “Chinese restaurant syndrome”.
The Merriam-Webster even added “Chinese restaurant syndrome” to its dictionaries from 1993 after it became somewhat of an urban legend such that it became excepted that a lot of Chinese food contained MSG and that it was, somehow, bad for you. Despite hundreds of studies there has never been any repeatable experiments where it could be proven that monosodium glutamate was bad for consumer’s health or could repeat the alleged side-effects in control groups.
It all started when a biochemist wrote a letter to the New England Journal of Science in 1968 saying that Chinese restaurant food left him “lightheaded and with odd aches and pains”. The next issue of the journal published more purported side-effects.
That grew into a meme that Chinese food was dangerous for you and spread quickly, and even gained some early legitimacy by some medical professionals at the time. A 1969 scientific paper claimed that MSG was “the cause of the Chinese restaurant syndrome,” and said it caused “burning sensations, facial pressure, and chest pain.”
Subsequent scientific studies over the next half century have never been able to validate the 1969 paper’s claims or find any link between the white salt-like substance and any side effects. Studies suggest that any correlation on side effects from eating MSG were probably psychosomatic.
MSG was first introduced in 1908 by a Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda, who was able to isolate unique flavour of a popular broth made from a seaweed called kombu. Ikeda described the flavour as neither salty, sweet, sour or bitter. It was unique. The taste came from the glutamate in the seaweed and earned the new, “fifth taste” which would be called “umami”, neither salty, sweet, sour or bitter.
But MSG has been used as an active ingredient in many Asian foods, not the least Thai food where the white crystals are sprinkled liberally on favourite Thai dishes from the street stalls to the hi-so restaurants.
Now there’s a campaign, “Redefine CRS” headed by Japanese food and seasoning company Ajinomoto to reflect the current knowledge about MSG and the impact of misinformation on the public’s perception of Asian cuisine.
The whole Chinese Restaurant Syndrome was a western construct and never became a ‘thing’ in Asia. So Ajinomoto are calling out the half century of misinformation as “racist”. If MSG was actually dangerous or could conjour up it’s reputed side effects a long list of Asian countries and their populations would be walking around complaining about it.
“To this day, the myth around MSG is ingrained in America’s consciousness, with Asian food and culture still receiving unfair blame. Chinese Restaurant Syndrome isn’t just scientifically false, it’s xenophobic.”
In a video several Asian American figures, restaurateurs, and medical professionals spoke out against the misconceptions surrounding MSG and Chinese food. Famed restaurateur Eddie Huang, whose memoir was adapted into the hit sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat points out that MSG is not only delicious but found in hundreds of commonly used foods we use every day.
“Calling it Chinese restaurant syndrome is really ignorant.”
The campaign proposes a redefinition of “Chinese restaurant syndrome”… “an outdated term that falsely blamed Chinese food containing MSG, or monosodium glutamate, for a group of symptoms.”
Chances are, you’ve eaten it. You light be eating it right now as you snack and scroll through your phone. MSG is a common amino acid naturally found in foods like tomatoes and cheese, which people then figured out how to extract and ferment. This fermented glutamate salt is now used to flavour lots of different foods like stews or chicken stock and seasoning.
A joint study by the World Health Organisation and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation “failed to confirm a link between MSG and the ‘Chinese Restaurant Syndrome’. The syndrome itself was based on “anecdotal” evidence rather than any scientific fact.”
As the new campaign points out, the public scare over MSG unfairly placed the blame on Chinese food. That myth persists in many western countries where Chinese food as is sometimes considered processed, unclean, or unhealthy.
So, head down to your local Chinese restaurant and thoroughly enjoy your meal because it tastes great, along with all the other Asian cuisines you love. If you feel ‘icky, bloated and tingly’ after your meal it’s not the MSG, you probably just ate or drank too much.
As a side note, The Thaiger was involved in an experiment six years ago in Phuket when we had two control groups of three people. The six people were sat down and told we wanted to measure the effects of MSG in their food. All were given a standard Pad Thai Goong. One group was told the meal had been prepared with MSG, the other without MSG. In the interviews after, the group who ate the food prepared with MSG noted they had ‘tingling around their lips’, ‘feeling of flush cheeks’ and ‘racing heartbeat’.
The other group, who were told their meals were prepared without MSG, had no complaints.
Then everyone was told that, in fact, the meals had been switched, so that the group who thought they had consumed MSG had eaten a Pad Thai Going without any MSG.
Hardly a scientifically-validated study but an indication how we can be easily convinced to believe anything.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Hungarian overstayer dies in Suvarnabhumi detention cell
Pattaya leaders meet to discuss effects of Coronavirus on tourism
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
Bangkok police on alert at student rallies
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move
Bangkok public schools closed until Friday due to air quality
Thailand News Today, February 25, 2020 – Daily news for Thailand
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai – all suffering choking smog today
Suspects in abduction, murder of judge’s brother taken for re-enactment
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
8 people injured, including school children, in Songkhla bomb attack
British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy
Bangkok has a surplus of 100,000 new condos as Chinese buyers stay home
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Thai stocks plummet nearly 4% in Monday SET trading
At least 30 injured in head-on train collision
Coronavirus UPDATE: World cases exceed 80,000, Italy tries to contain outbreak
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
- Top 104 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Opinion2 days ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- South4 days ago
Man comes face to face with 5-metre king cobra while in bed
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
- Events3 days ago
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
- Insurgency2 days ago
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South
- Entertainment2 days ago
World’s biggest band launch their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” BTS