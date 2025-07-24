2 year old Thai girl loses life in motorcycle accident in Phuket

Photo via 77 Kaoded

A two year old Thai girl tragically lost her life in a motorcycle accident on a mountain road in the Thalang district of Phuket. Three other victims sustained injuries in the incident.

The accident was reported to Thalang Police Station at approximately 12pm yesterday, July 23. It occurred on a steep section of Khao Lad Mountain in Thalang.

The four people involved were identified as 41 year old Panom Saelim, Premruedee Tiratantisakun, Yaowaluck Tiratantisakun, and the two year old girl.

Panom, who was operating the motorcycle, suffered a deep laceration to his chest and abrasions across his body. Upon the arrival of police, he reportedly became distressed and began shouting. His white and pink Honda Scoopy motorbike was found overturned at the roadside.

The young girl sustained the most severe injuries and was rushed to Thalang Hospital, where she sadly died during treatment. The condition of the two women, Premruedee and Yaowaluck, was not disclosed in the report.

According to 77 Kaoded, Panom was descending the steep road and lost control of the vehicle when he encountered a damaged section of the road surface. The motorcycle then crashed into a rock at the roadside, resulting in a fatality.

Photo via 77 Kaoded

A Thai woman commented online that the road is mainly used by local motorcyclists and that she had never witnessed an accident there before. She speculated that Panom was unfamiliar with the route, which may have contributed to the crash.

This incident is the latest in a series of recent motorcycle accidents in Phuket.

On Saturday, July 19, two young men were rescued from a canal in the Wichit area after their motorbike veered off a dark and narrow road. The rider said he had swerved to avoid another vehicle, causing him to crash into the water.

Another fatal motorcycle accident occurred in Rawai on July 17, when a six-wheel truck collided with a motorcycle, killing a female passenger. The female motorcyclist reportedly sustained only minor injuries.

Photo via Khao Phuket

