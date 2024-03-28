Aussie arrested in Koh Pha Ngan after joyride on stolen motorcycle

Photo via MGR Online

Police arrested an Australian man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a rental shop in Koh Samui and taking it on a joyride to Koh Pha Ngan in the southern province of Surat Thani.

The manager of the Fanta Group Car Rental Shop in Koh Samui, Jurairat Janrung, filed a complaint with Bor Phut Police Station on March 3, reporting the theft of a motocross motorcycle worth about 300,000 baht. The 32 year old Jurairat suspected the theft occurred on the night of March 2.

Officers checked security cameras and saw a man, later identified as 56 year old Helmul Ing Obritzberger, enter the rental shop and disappear. Another CCTV camera reportedly showed Obritzberger leaving the scene on a motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed that Obritzberger took the motorcycle to a ferry at Ban Bangrak Pier in Koh Samui, heading to Koh Pha Ngan. The Australian man then disappeared from police sight after arriving on the island.

Police tried to track down the motorcycle using its registration number, ปป 4493 but were unable to find it anywhere on the island.

After three weeks of searching, police found that Obritzberger had changed the registration plate of the motorcycle to 1 กว 1982, changed the colour of the wheels, and changed his clothes upon arrival at Koh Pha Ngan.

However, officers managed to identify him by his footwear. They located Obritzberger and apprehended him on Koh Pha Ngan at approximately 5pm on Tuesday, March 26.

Obritzberger is facing charges under Section 335 of the Criminal Law for committing theft during nighttime. The penalty for this offence ranges from one to five years of imprisonment and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

Although Obritzberger admitted that it was him captured in the security camera footage, he denied stealing the motorcycle and requested to engage his lawyer. However, the officers remained unconvinced and transported him to Koh Samui Court for temporary detention.

Police told MGR Online that the Australian man frequently visited Koh Pha Ngan but did not stay in hotels or resorts on the island. He was seen staying in a tent near a hotel or shopping mall.

Police added that Obritzberger previously rented motorbikes on the island and refused to pay fees, although no formal complaints had been made against him.