Phang Nga
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
The search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).
A search team from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office and the Royal Thai Navy have continued the search for the four missing men since the reports came in that they hadn’t returned.
The four missing are 32 year old Somkit Toasakun, 25 year old Nattapong Martsit, 40 year old Tanapong Kongsap and another man whose name isn’t known. All four fishermen are from Tai Muang, Phang Nga.
They departed from a pier in Tai Muang last Tuesday (September 4) with 40 kilograms of bait. The boat was later found overturned with the anchor dropped, two nautical miles to the west of Takua Pa.
Local fishermen have told the searchers that there was a sudden strong wind in the open sea last Tuesday evening.
Phang Nga
Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident
A refrigerated pickup truck driver, who has admitted to being asleep at the wheel, has sustained minor injuries after colliding into the back of a parked truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks in Phang Nga this afternoon (September 7).
Phang Nga rescue workers were notified of the accident in Takua Thung in Phang Nga at 1.50pm.
Rescue workers arrived to find the refrigerated pickup truck had hit the rear end of the truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks.
The refrigerated pickup driver sustained a few minor injuries - some scratches on his arm and head.
The truck driver says he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road to 'do his business'. Suddenly, the pickup truck hit the back of his truck. The pickup truck driver says he fell asleep whilst driving.
Continue Reading
Phang Nga
One dead after ammonia leak at Phang Nga ice-factory
The owner of an ice factory in Phang Nga has died after an ammonia gas leak was discovered in the factory in Kokkloi yesterday (August 26).
Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 4pm Sunday afternoon. The owner of the factory fell unconscious after breathing ammonia gas in his efforts to control the situation. Mai Khao Rescue workers assisted at the scene. Emergency responders donned emergency breathing apparatus and protective clothing as they rushed to control the situation.
One of the rescue workers said the valve of the ammonia tank had broken. The owner of the factory had tried to close the valve but failed.
Rescue workers used water to suppress the ammonia gas. The owner was already been dead was already dead by the time rescue workers got to him. His body was taken to Takua Thung Hospital.
The ammonia gas leak was quickly brought under co...
Phang Nga
Floods and landslides in Phang Nga damage homes
Sitthichai, along with Kapong district chief Surat Laichan and Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation chief Sayan Kijmano, inspected the damage at Ban Saphan Sua (Moo 3) where 29 homes and Ban Saphan Sua School were flooded but the water receded quickly.
At Ban Moh (Moo 1), they visited female villager Prapan Chaisongkram's house which was partially buried under a landslide. She and her family escaped without injury.
Phang Nga Red Cross Society president Khaisaeng Sakda later led a team to deliver flood relief bags to aid the flood-affected residents.
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga
Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country
Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
Alcohol – no safe level for consumption. ‘Lancet’ report.
Deaths of two Thai students ruled a murder-suicide
Phuket hotels join forces with Central Group to reduce plastic bag use
‘Benz Racing’ jailed seven years over money laundering
Divers invited to join International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15
Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Krabi ‘Saleng’ taxi drivers protest to be allowed to carry passengers
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
His Majesty honours 188 for their role in Tham Luang cave rescue
Launch of Integrated Green Urban Transport Plan for Phuket and southern islands
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News2 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene6 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
News4 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
Pattaya6 days ago
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
-
Property6 days ago
Getting longer life out of your outdoor furniture
-
National5 days ago
She gambled. She lost.
-
Regional7 days ago
Australian filmmaker gets 6 years in a Cambodian prison for ‘espionage’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login