Phang Nga

Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

The search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).

A search team from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office and the Royal Thai Navy have continued the search for the four missing men since the reports came in that they hadn’t returned.

The four missing are 32 year old Somkit Toasakun, 25 year old Nattapong Martsit, 40 year old Tanapong Kongsap and another man whose name isn’t known. All four fishermen are from Tai Muang, Phang Nga.

They departed from a pier in Tai Muang last Tuesday (September 4) with 40 kilograms of bait. The boat was later found overturned with the anchor dropped, two nautical miles to the west of Takua Pa.

Local fishermen have told the searchers that there was a sudden strong wind in the open sea last Tuesday evening.

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phang Nga

Driver lucky to escape serious injury in gas cylinder truck accident

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Community Television Phang Nga Volunteers / Newshawk Phuket

A refrigerated pickup truck driver, who has admitted to being asleep at the wheel, has sustained minor injuries after colliding into the back of a parked truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks in Phang Nga this afternoon (September 7).

Phang Nga rescue workers were notified of the accident in Takua Thung in Phang Nga at 1.50pm.

Rescue workers arrived to find the refrigerated pickup truck had hit the rear end of the truck which was carrying gas cylinder tanks.

The refrigerated pickup driver sustained a few minor injuries - some scratches on his arm and head.

The truck driver says he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road to 'do his business'. Suddenly, the pickup truck hit the back of his truck. The pickup truck driver says he fell asleep whilst driving.

Phang Nga

One dead after ammonia leak at Phang Nga ice-factory

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 27, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Natthawut Plukmaidee / Newshawk Phuket

The owner of an ice factory in Phang Nga has died after an ammonia gas leak was discovered in the factory in Kokkloi yesterday (August 26).

Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 4pm Sunday afternoon. The owner of the factory fell unconscious after breathing ammonia gas in his efforts to control the situation. Mai Khao Rescue workers assisted at the scene. Emergency responders donned emergency breathing apparatus and protective clothing as they rushed to control the situation.

One of the rescue workers said the valve of the ammonia tank had broken. The owner of the factory had tried to close the valve but failed.

Rescue workers used water to suppress the ammonia gas. The owner was already been dead was already dead by the time rescue workers got to him. His body was taken to Takua Thung Hospital.

The ammonia gas leak was quickly brought under co...
Phang Nga

Floods and landslides in Phang Nga damage homes

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

The Nation is reporting that flash floods damaged nearly 30 homes in Phang Nga while a landslide hit a house in the Kapong district. The governor Sitthichai Sakda led a team to inspect the damage today (Friday).

Sitthichai, along with Kapong district chief Surat Laichan and Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation chief Sayan Kijmano, inspected the damage at Ban Saphan Sua (Moo 3) where 29 homes and Ban Saphan Sua School were flooded but the water receded quickly.

At Ban Moh (Moo 1), they visited female villager Prapan Chaisongkram's house which was partially buried under a landslide. She and her family escaped without injury.

Phang Nga Red Cross Society president Khaisaeng Sakda later led a team to deliver flood relief bags to aid the flood-affected residents.

