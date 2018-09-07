Search continues for four missing fishermen off Phang Nga

The search continues off the coast of Phang Nga for four fishermen after their boat overturned last Tuesday (September 4).

A search team from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office and the Royal Thai Navy have continued the search for the four missing men since the reports came in that they hadn’t returned.

The four missing are 32 year old Somkit Toasakun, 25 year old Nattapong Martsit, 40 year old Tanapong Kongsap and another man whose name isn’t known. All four fishermen are from Tai Muang, Phang Nga.

They departed from a pier in Tai Muang last Tuesday (September 4) with 40 kilograms of bait. The boat was later found overturned with the anchor dropped, two nautical miles to the west of Takua Pa.

Local fishermen have told the searchers that there was a sudden strong wind in the open sea last Tuesday evening.