National
Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning people around the country to prepare for some heavy rains through the weekend.
The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.
At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.
The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.
Here’s their breakdown…
FRIDAY:
Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon
WEEKEND:
Northern: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak.
Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bungkan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani and Sisaket.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthaithani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.
MONDAY:
Northern: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaengphet and Tak.
Northeast: Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Roi Et and Mahasarakham.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthaithani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.
Phuket’s forecast for the next three days… we’ve seen a lot worse
Deaths of two Thai students ruled a murder-suicide
25 year old Kornkamon Leenawarat died from multiple stab wounds - her death has beenruled a homicide. Thiti-on Chotechuangsab died from a stab wound to the chest - her death has been ruled a suicide.
The two Thai women met while attending Boston University and roomed together at Malloy Apartments in Seattle’s University District since Kornkamon began working on her second master’s degree in March, according to one of the relatives.
The Seattle Times quotes a relative as saying that the University of Washington was asked to perform a 'wellness check' on Kornkamon on Saturday afternoon after no one...
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-6.mp3"][/audio]
Thai families in mourning over mystery killing of two Thai students in the US
Kornkamol Leenawarat left from Thailand back to Seattle, Washington on August 21. Just two weeks later she has been found dead in her apartment along with the body of her roommate Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap.
The only daughter and youngest child in her family, Kornkamol returned home early last month to celebrate Mother’s Day on August 12 with her father and older brothers; her mother had already passed away.
Seattle police are investigating the murders of both Washington University post-graduate students.
Reports of the killings detailed how the victims’ bodies were riddled with knife wounds, causing alarm in Seattle that such a vicious act could occur in the quiet residential area close to the university and in a city regarded as one of the safest in the United...
