Wet weekend on the way for many parts of the country

The Thai Meteorological Department is warning people around the country to prepare for some heavy rains through the weekend.

The department says the heavy rains are being fueled by a moderate high-pressure pressure system from China that has spread over upper Laos and Vietnam.

At the same time, a monsoonal trough lies across the lower north, the Upper Central, the East and the Lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. All the factors will contribute to more rain.

The department says heavy rains will come with gusty winds and people in some areas should be prepared for possible flooding and mudslides.

Here’s their breakdown…

FRIDAY:

Northern: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon

WEEKEND:

Northern: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak.

Northeast: Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bungkan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani and Sisaket.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthaithani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.

MONDAY:

Northern: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaengphet and Tak.

Northeast: Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Roi Et and Mahasarakham.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthaithani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.

Phuket’s forecast for the next three days… we’ve seen a lot worse