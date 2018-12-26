More leather back sea turtle eggs found at a Phang Nga beach | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
More leather back sea turtle eggs found at a Phang Nga beach
PHOTOS: DMCR
About 80-100 eggs have been found after a leather back sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Tai Mueang, Phang Nga.
The mother leather back sea turtle had laid 93 eggs at the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga last week. Now, 89 eggs have been carefully moved to a safe area on the beach whilst four eggs had broken. Rangers believe that moving the eggs to an area with less foot traffic gives a lot better chance of survival of the eggs.
Read more about last week’s sea turtle laying eggs on the beach HERE.
The Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources 8 (DMCR 8) Pratom Rassamee says, “We were notified today by locals that traces of a sea turtle were found on the beach.”
“Officials went to the scene to find about 80-100 of Leather back Sea turtle eggs in the sand.”
“We are not sure if this turtle is the same one found last week as the distance from Khao Lak and Tai Mueang is probably too far and the width of the trace is a little bit larger.”
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phang Nga
Two Russian tourists from Phuket lost in Phang Nga forest, found safe
Officers were searching more than four hours for two Russian tourists who got lost in the Sa Nang Manora Forest Park in Phang Nga last night. But good news, they were both eventually found safe.
Phang Nga police were searching for two Russian tourists, a 28 year old Russian woman and 29 year old Russian man. They were found at the entrance of the main waterfall of the park.
They had rented a motorbike from Phuket and ridden north into Phang Nga. The Russian tourists told officers that they have stayed in Phang Nga for two nights.
They says they went up to the top of the waterfall. Before the sun set, they were coming back down but got lost. Luckily they had some mobile phone signal and battery left. So they called the tourist police but finally ran out of credit on their phones.
Police topped up their telephone credit and advised them to use the internet to use maps. They talked via ‘WhatsApp’ to help the tourists. The pair eventually arrived at the waterfall exit without any injuries.
Phang Nga
Rare species back at Similan Islands after tourist numbers restricted – VIDEO
PHOTOS: The Department of National Park Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department PR Office
VIDEO: Phuket Marine Natinal Parks Operation Centre 2 / Thanakorn Trakarntanasuk / Newshawk Phuket
A pair of leopard sharks have been spotted at the Similan Islands following the restriction of the number of tourists visiting the archipelago.
The Department of National Park Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department PR Office reports that a German volunteer says she is very happy that she has taken part in the surveying dive at Similan Islands for the first time. She found many underwater species.
“The Andaman Sea is very fantastic,” she said.
Pongteera Buapet from Faculty of Technology and Environment of Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus says that Leopard sharks are relatively rare animals. She believes that this is an indication of the recovery of the eco system at Similan Islands since the number of tourists entering the islands was restricted for this high season.
PHANG NGAFab footage of another Leopard Shark at Mu-Koh Similan National Park spotted last Friday.VIDEO: Phuket Marine Natinal Parks Operation Centre 2 / Newshawk Phuket.
Posted by The Thaiger on Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Leopard Shark sighting by divers at Similan Islands off the coast of Phang Nga VIDEO:Thanakorn Trakarntanasuk / Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 16, 2018
Phang Nga
89 leatherback turtle eggs moved to safe area on beach
A mother leatherback sea turtle laid 93 eggs at a beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga yesterday. The 89 eggs have been carefully moved to a safe area on the beach whilst four eggs had broken.
The enormous leatherback sea turtle laid its eggs on a beach at the Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak yesterday morning.
Read more about this important environmental milestone HERE.
Four eggs have been found broken when officials from the Department of Marine and Costal Resource went to inspect. 89 eggs have now been moved to a safe area 30 metres from the area where the mother turtle laid eggs on the beach and out of the way of any possible foot traffic.
Officials say it will take about 45-60 days for the eggs to hatch. DMCR officials believe that in the next 10 days, the mother sea turtle will return to the same area to lay more eggs.
Six years ago a leatherback sea turtle was found laying eggs in the same location. The DMCR is paying close attention of the local marine environment and beach cleaning. They say the sea turtles are always misunderstanding plastic bags for jellyfish. Leatherback turtles are an endangered species.
See how big the sea turtle was…
PHANG NGAA big leatherback sea turtle has laid eggs on a beach in Phang Nga this morning. https://thethaiger.com/news/phuket/big-leatherback-sea-turtle-lays-eggs-in-phang-nga-videoVIDEO: โชติ ครัวโชติรส / Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 16, 2018
