More leather back sea turtle eggs found at a Phang Nga beach | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: DMCR

About 80-100 eggs have been found after a leather back sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Tai Mueang, Phang Nga.

The mother leather back sea turtle had laid 93 eggs at the beach in Khao Lak, Phang Nga last week. Now, 89 eggs have been carefully moved to a safe area on the beach whilst four eggs had broken. Rangers believe that moving the eggs to an area with less foot traffic gives a lot better chance of survival of the eggs.

Read more about last week’s sea turtle laying eggs on the beach HERE.

The Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources 8 (DMCR 8) Pratom Rassamee says, “We were notified today by locals that traces of a sea turtle were found on the beach.”

“Officials went to the scene to find about 80-100 of Leather back Sea turtle eggs in the sand.”

"We are not sure if this turtle is the same one found last week as the distance from Khao Lak and Tai Mueang is probably too far and the width of the trace is a little bit larger."





